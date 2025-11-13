Alabama vs Oklahoma Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Alabama Crimson Tide facing the Oklahoma Sooners.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Alabama vs Oklahoma Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Alabama: (-205) | Oklahoma: (+172)

Alabama: (-205) | Oklahoma: (+172) Spread: Alabama: -5.5 (-115) | Oklahoma: +5.5 (-105)

Alabama: -5.5 (-115) | Oklahoma: +5.5 (-105) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Alabama vs Oklahoma Betting Trends

Alabama has beaten the spread six times in nine games.

Alabama owns an ATS record of 5-2 as 5.5-point or greater favorites.

Out of nine Alabama games so far this season, four have hit the over.

Oklahoma has beaten the spread five times in nine games.

Oklahoma has played two games (out of nine) which finished over the total this year.

Alabama vs Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Crimson Tide win (71.7%)

Alabama vs Oklahoma Point Spread

Oklahoma is a 5.5-point underdog against Alabama. Oklahoma is -105 to cover the spread, and Alabama is -115.

Alabama vs Oklahoma Over/Under

A total of 46.5 points has been set for the Alabama-Oklahoma game on Nov. 15, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Alabama vs Oklahoma Moneyline

Oklahoma is a +172 underdog on the moneyline, while Alabama is a -205 favorite.

Alabama vs. Oklahoma Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Alabama 32.8 46 17.2 13 51.3 9 Oklahoma 28.9 67 14.1 7 50.2 9

Alabama vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium

