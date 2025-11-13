Alabama vs Oklahoma Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025
College football's Saturday slate includes the Alabama Crimson Tide facing the Oklahoma Sooners.
Alabama vs Oklahoma Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Alabama: (-205) | Oklahoma: (+172)
- Spread: Alabama: -5.5 (-115) | Oklahoma: +5.5 (-105)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Alabama vs Oklahoma Betting Trends
- Alabama has beaten the spread six times in nine games.
- Alabama owns an ATS record of 5-2 as 5.5-point or greater favorites.
- Out of nine Alabama games so far this season, four have hit the over.
- Oklahoma has beaten the spread five times in nine games.
- Oklahoma has played two games (out of nine) which finished over the total this year.
Alabama vs Oklahoma Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Crimson Tide win (71.7%)
Alabama vs Oklahoma Point Spread
Oklahoma is a 5.5-point underdog against Alabama. Oklahoma is -105 to cover the spread, and Alabama is -115.
Alabama vs Oklahoma Over/Under
A total of 46.5 points has been set for the Alabama-Oklahoma game on Nov. 15, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.
Alabama vs Oklahoma Moneyline
Oklahoma is a +172 underdog on the moneyline, while Alabama is a -205 favorite.
Alabama vs. Oklahoma Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Alabama
|32.8
|46
|17.2
|13
|51.3
|9
|Oklahoma
|28.9
|67
|14.1
|7
|50.2
|9
Alabama vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium
