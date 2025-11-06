FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Alabama vs LSU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Alabama vs LSU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide play the LSU Tigers.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Alabama vs LSU Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Alabama: (-400) | LSU: (+310)
  • Spread: Alabama: -9.5 (-124) | LSU: +9.5 (102)
  • Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Alabama vs LSU Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Alabama is 5-3-0 this season.
  • Alabama owns an ATS record of 4-2 as 9.5-point or greater favorites.
  • This season, four of Alabama's eight games have hit the over.
  • LSU's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-5-0.
  • LSU has played eight games this season, and three of them have hit the over.

Alabama vs LSU Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Crimson Tide win (78%)

Alabama vs LSU Point Spread

Alabama is favored by 9.5 points over LSU. Alabama is -124 to cover the spread, with LSU being +102.

Alabama vs LSU Over/Under

A combined point total of 49.5 has been set for Alabama-LSU on Nov. 8, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Alabama vs LSU Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for LSU-Alabama, LSU is the underdog at +310, and Alabama is -400.

Alabama vs. LSU Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Alabama34.44018.31751.58
LSU25.59818.92051.58

Alabama vs. LSU Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Alabama vs. LSU analysis on FanDuel Research.

