Alabama vs LSU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide play the LSU Tigers.

Alabama vs LSU Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Alabama: (-400) | LSU: (+310)

Alabama: (-400) | LSU: (+310) Spread: Alabama: -9.5 (-124) | LSU: +9.5 (102)

Alabama: -9.5 (-124) | LSU: +9.5 (102) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Alabama vs LSU Betting Trends

Against the spread, Alabama is 5-3-0 this season.

Alabama owns an ATS record of 4-2 as 9.5-point or greater favorites.

This season, four of Alabama's eight games have hit the over.

LSU's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-5-0.

LSU has played eight games this season, and three of them have hit the over.

Alabama vs LSU Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Crimson Tide win (78%)

Alabama vs LSU Point Spread

Alabama is favored by 9.5 points over LSU. Alabama is -124 to cover the spread, with LSU being +102.

Alabama vs LSU Over/Under

A combined point total of 49.5 has been set for Alabama-LSU on Nov. 8, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Alabama vs LSU Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for LSU-Alabama, LSU is the underdog at +310, and Alabama is -400.

Alabama vs. LSU Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Alabama 34.4 40 18.3 17 51.5 8 LSU 25.5 98 18.9 20 51.5 8

Alabama vs. LSU Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium

