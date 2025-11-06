Alabama vs LSU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025
In college football action on Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide play the LSU Tigers.
Alabama vs LSU Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Alabama: (-400) | LSU: (+310)
- Spread: Alabama: -9.5 (-124) | LSU: +9.5 (102)
- Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Alabama vs LSU Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Alabama is 5-3-0 this season.
- Alabama owns an ATS record of 4-2 as 9.5-point or greater favorites.
- This season, four of Alabama's eight games have hit the over.
- LSU's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-5-0.
- LSU has played eight games this season, and three of them have hit the over.
Alabama vs LSU Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Crimson Tide win (78%)
Alabama vs LSU Point Spread
Alabama is favored by 9.5 points over LSU. Alabama is -124 to cover the spread, with LSU being +102.
Alabama vs LSU Over/Under
A combined point total of 49.5 has been set for Alabama-LSU on Nov. 8, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.
Alabama vs LSU Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for LSU-Alabama, LSU is the underdog at +310, and Alabama is -400.
Alabama vs. LSU Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Alabama
|34.4
|40
|18.3
|17
|51.5
|8
|LSU
|25.5
|98
|18.9
|20
|51.5
|8
Alabama vs. LSU Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium
