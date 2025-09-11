Air Force vs Utah State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Air Force Falcons play the Utah State Aggies.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Air Force vs Utah State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Air Force: (-205) | Utah State: (+168)

Air Force: (-205) | Utah State: (+168) Spread: Air Force: -4.5 (-115) | Utah State: +4.5 (-105)

Air Force: -4.5 (-115) | Utah State: +4.5 (-105) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Air Force vs Utah State Betting Trends

Air Force has posted one win against the spread this year.

Air Force has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Air Force has had one game (of one) hit the over this season.

Utah State has won twice against the spread this season.

Utah State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this year.

One Utah State game (out of two) has gone over the point total this year.

Air Force vs Utah State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Falcons win (51.5%)

Air Force vs Utah State Point Spread

Utah State is an underdog by 4.5 points against Air Force. Utah State is -105 to cover the spread, and Air Force is -115.

Air Force vs Utah State Over/Under

The over/under for Air Force-Utah State on Sept. 13 is 50.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Air Force vs Utah State Moneyline

Air Force is a -205 favorite on the moneyline, while Utah State is a +168 underdog.

Air Force vs. Utah State Points Insights

The Falcons' average implied point total last season was 1.5 fewer points than their implied total in Saturday's game (26.5 implied points on average compared to 28 implied points in this game).

The average implied point total last season for the Aggies (37.2) is 14.2 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (23).

Air Force vs. Utah State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Air Force vs. Utah State analysis on FanDuel Research.