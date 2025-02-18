Sam Darnold's NFL Free Agency Outlook: Best Fits If He Leaves the Vikings

The NFL offseason presents us with a laundry list of unanswered questions, and free agency is top of mind with the signing period set to begin on March 12th.

Sam Darnold signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings last March. Less than one year removed, Darnold is considered the top free agent available at quarterback (per PFF) and has an estimated market value of $40.1 million per year (via Spotrac).

The question is -- will Darnold return to Minnesota, or take his talents elsewhere? Let's investigate.

Will the Vikings Re-Sign Sam Darnold?

Darnold was at the helm of a Minnesota Vikings team that went 14-3 this past season. That has to stand for something and is the reason why the journeyman is expected to cash in on a huge pay day this offseason.

But if you're the Vikings, handing Darnold that much money does not make any sense.

Darnold posted 0.16 Passing Net Expected Points added per drop back this past season, the 13th-best mark among eligible QBs.

He showed his true colors when it mattered most, too, first in a Week 18 game against the Detroit Lions with the NFC North on the line and then again in the Wild Card Round against the Los Angeles Rams. Darnold completed just 43 of 81 passes (53.1%) in this two-game stretch. He took a whopping nine sacks in the Wild Card Round. He also completed just one touchdown pass, which led to Minnesota scoring only nine points in each of their final two games.

J.J. McCarthy -- Minnesota's selection with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft -- is waiting in the wings. Thus, regardless of how much the organization may like Darnold, it does not seem reasonable to ink him to an expensive, long-term contract after he showed little life on the biggest stage.

With McCarthy set up to take over signal-calling duties for Minnesota next season, which landing spots would make the most sense for Darnold?

Best Free Agency Landing Spots for Sam Darnold

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders need a quarterback, among other things.

Darnold might not be the answer fans want to hear, but it's a possibility. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Raiders are a team to watch in this regard. Vegas has $95.1 million in cap space (second-most) and could opt to stay off this year's quarterback class in the draft. Currently, they own the sixth overall pick in the draft.

With Pete Carroll set to take over Vegas' head coaching duties, adding Darnold to the fold instead of trying out a first-round rookie would make some sense.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Most teams in need of a quarterback are expected to address that position in the draft. Neither Russell Wilson nor Justin Fields are under contract for next season, and the Pittsburgh Steelers won't make their first draft selection until the 21st overall spot.

The Steelers currently have $55.7 million in cap space (ninth-most) and could look to find a new quarterback via free agency. If Pittsburgh decides to move on from both Wilson and Fields and fail to find an ideal option in the draft, Darnold could emerge as a top target.

Mike Tomlin's team always finds a way to narrowly escape mediocrity and Darnold could be well-suited to lead them to another 9-to-10 win season if the Steelers add some new receivers this offseason.

