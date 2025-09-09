Aaron Jones Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Aaron Jones and the Minnesota Vikings will meet the Atlanta Falcons -- whose run defense was ranked 15th in the league last year (120.6 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

With Jones' next game against the Falcons, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup?

Aaron Jones Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons

Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 31.88

31.88 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

0.15 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.62

22.62 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Jones was 16th at his position (and 40th overall) in fantasy points, with 190.6 (11.2 per game).

In his one game so far this year, Jones had 23 rushing yards on eight attempts and zero touchdowns, ending up with 12.7 fantasy points.

In his best performance last season, Jones finished with 20.8 fantasy points -- 19 carries, 102 yards; 5 receptions, 46 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 3 against the Houston Texans.

In his second-best performance last season -- Week 7 versus the Detroit Lions -- Jones picked up 17.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 14 carries, 93 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 23 yards.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans -- Jones accumulated 4.3 fantasy points. His stat line was: 15 carries, 39 yards.

In his second-worst performance of the season -- Week 2 versus the San Francisco 49ers -- Jones had 4.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 9 carries, 32 yards; 5 receptions, 36 yards.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta allowed over 300 passing yards to only three QBs last year.

The Falcons surrendered at least one passing TD to 15 opposing QBs last season.

Against Atlanta last season, 10 players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Falcons last year, six players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Atlanta allowed five players amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

Against the Falcons last season, 27 players hauled in a TD pass.

Atlanta gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to six players last season.

Looking at run defense, the Falcons allowed more than 100 rushing yards to only one player last season.

On the ground, Atlanta allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Falcons gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only two players last year.

