A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Wide receiver A.J. Brown is looking at a matchup against the fourth-ranked pass defense in the league (147 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, when his Philadelphia Eagles meet the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Brown's next game versus the Rams, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

A.J. Brown Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 65.54

65.54 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

Brown has piled up 3.5 fantasy points in 2025 (1.8 per game), which ranks him 101st at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 271 player in fantasy football.

In two games this season, Brown has been targeted nine times, with six receptions for 35 yards and zero TDs, leading to 3.5 fantasy points.

Last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, Brown posted 2.7 fantasy points, tallying five receptions on eight targets for 27 yards.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has not allowed a player to put up over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this season.

The Rams have allowed one player to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Los Angeles has not allowed someone to throw more than one TD in a game this year.

Los Angeles' defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed a touchdown catch by one player this season.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Rams this year.

No player has run for a touchdown against Los Angeles this season.

