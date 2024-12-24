A.J. Brown Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

In Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wide receiver A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Dallas Cowboys, who have the 22nd-ranked pass defense in the NFL (223.7 yards conceded per game).

With Brown's next game versus the Cowboys, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Brown vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 73.21

73.21 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Brown is currently the eighth-ranked player in fantasy (63rd overall), with 140.3 total fantasy points (11.7 per game).

During his last three games Brown has been targeted 30 times, with 20 receptions for 250 yards and two TDs. He has put up 37.0 fantasy points (12.3 per game) during that stretch.

Brown has tallied 425 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 31 catches (43 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 60.5 (12.1 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Brown's fantasy season was a Week 1 outburst against the Green Bay Packers, when he put up 17.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, A.J. Brown had his worst performance of the season in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he put up just 3.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed three players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Cowboys have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

Dallas has allowed two or more TD passes to eight opposing QBs this season.

The Cowboys have allowed three players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

A total of six players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have allowed 22 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Dallas has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

The Cowboys have allowed three players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Dallas has allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

A total of Five players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Cowboys this season.

