8 Players to Watch at the 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Combine

The 2025 NFL Draft is nearly two months away, which means incoming prospects still have time to improve their stock entering the draft. The next chance for this year's draft class to bolster their case comes in the form of the 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Combine.

The scouting combine is an event held by the NFL where prospects participate in a variety of drills to test speed, agility, strength, and other attributes. Compiling the results from the scouting combine is one of many sources that scouts from teams around the league use to determine the best players to target in the draft.

With this year's scouting combine set to get underway this week, let's take a look at a handful of players to keep tabs on during the drills and testing.

Players to Watch at the 2025 NFL Combine

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

This year's quarterback class isn't considered one of the best groups we've seen in recent years, but there's still a chance for some of the incoming rookie signal-callers to climb draft boards. Among the quarterback prospects not named Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders -- who won't be throwing at the combine -- Jaxson Dart is a name to watch as he's been getting some buzz ahead of the draft.

Dart returned for his senior season with the Mississippi Rebels in 2024, and he produced 4,279 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, and only 6 interceptions on a 69.3% completion rate. There are certainly question marks with Dart's ability to read defenses and perform consistently, but his strong arm and mobility is going to draw interest from teams in the NFL.

A strong showing from Dart at the scouting combine could be enough to convince a team to take a chance on him in the early rounds. FanDuel Research's Austin Swaim has Dart listed at No. 11 (QB3) on his 2025 NFL Draft big board. Our Jim Sannes' QB model ranks Dart as the class' QB1.

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Much has been made about the depth of this year's running back class, and Kaleb Johnson is one of the more exciting prospects to watch. After combining for 1,242 rushing yards and 9 rushing touchdowns on 268 carries in his first two collegiate seasons, Johnson exploded for 1,537 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns on 240 carries in 2024.

Of the running backs who handled 150-plus rushing attempts last season, Johnson produced the seventh-most yards per attempt (6.4), third-most yards after contact per attempt (4.42), and sixth-most runs of 10-plus yards (43), per PFF. Johnson displayed plenty of explosiveness for the Iowa Hawkeyes, and his 22 receptions, 188 receiving yards, and 2 receiving touchdowns in 2024 shows that he has potential as a receiver moving forward.

Ashton Jeanty has cemented himself as the consensus No. 1 running back in this year's draft, but Johnson could make a case for RB2 if he tests and performs well at the combine.

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Another running back who could drastically improve his stock at the scouting combine is Omarion Hampton. Over the last two seasons, Hampton has been extremely productive for the North Carolina Tar Heels, notching 250-plus carries, 1,500-plus rushing yards, and 15 rushing touchdowns in each campaign.

In addition to Hampton's notable rushing numbers, he accumulated 67 receptions, 595 receiving yards, and 3 receiving touchdowns across his final two seasons in college. Among running backs with 150-plus rush attempts a season ago, Hampton ranked 15th in yards per attempt (5.9), 6th in yards after contact per attempt (4.35), and 4th-most runs of 10-plus yards (45).

Similar to Johnson, Hampton could climb to RB2 on some draft boards if he puts up solid metrics at the combine.

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

We've been spoiled with talented and deep receiver classes in recent years, and while this year's class lacks definitive elite prospects, it still has an intriguing group of pass catchers. Upon transferring from the Houston Cougars to the Texas Longhorns in 2024, Matthew Golden was a fun player to watch throughout the past collegiate season despite his production not jumping off the page.

With Quinn Ewers struggling to display consistency under center for Texas last season, Golden was 94th in yards per route run (2.10) and 33rd in yards per reception (17.0) among wideouts with 50-plus targets. Although Golden failed to register 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of his three collegiate seasons, I have a feeling that plenty of teams are going to love his skill set once they see him participate at the combine.

Swaim has Golden listed at No. 38 (WR4) in his 2025 NFL Draft big board.

Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

Along with fans and scouts alike itching to see Jaxson Dart throw at the combine, many are anxious to see how Tre Harris -- another Ole Miss player -- performs after producing impressive numbers in his final season. As a fifth-year senior in 2024, Harris hauled in 60 receptions for 1,030 receiving yards and 7 receiving touchdowns.

The most impressive aspect of Harris' 2024 campaign is that -- among WRs with 50-plus targets -- he led all receivers in yards per route run (5.12) by a wide margin despite playing in only eight games. Eric Rivers on the Florida International Golden Panthers recorded the second-most yards per route run in that sample, logging 3.57 yards per route run.

Given his blend of size and speed, Harris could become a popular name once the combine concludes. Swaim is extremely high on Harris entering this year's draft, putting him at No. 23 (WR1) in his 2025 NFL Draft big board.

Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

We got to witness the most productive collegiate season from a tight end in 2024, with Harold Fannin Jr. racking up 117 receptions, 1,555 receiving yards, and 10 receiving touchdowns for the Bowling Green State Falcons. When looking at metrics for tight ends with 50-plus targets last season, Fannin tallied the 10th-most yards per reception (13.3), 7th-most yards after catch per reception (7.5), and most yards per route run (3.77).

Ahead of the scouting combine, some of the premier tight end prospects in this year's impressive class -- including Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland, and Elijah Arroyo -- won't partake in the on-field drills due to injuries. Besides needing to test well at his size, Fannin will get an opportunity to showcase his talent with other notable names dropping out.

Teams have begun prioritizing adding versatile weapons at tight end, and the aforementioned Swaim has Fannin nestled in at No. 43 (TE2) on his 2025 NFL Draft big board.

Nic Scourton, DE, Texas A&M

On the surface, Nic Scourton had a disappointing 2024 campaign with the Texas A&M Aggies, posting 37 combined tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 5.0 sacks after notching 50 combined tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 10.0 sacks in 2023 with the Purdue Boilermakers. However, Scourton was asked to be a bit more versatile in his role, and he still managed to record 36 total pressures and a 17.1% win percentage across his 314 pass-rushing snaps last season.

What makes Scourton such an enticing prospect is his size and ability to generate pressure in a variety of ways. At 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, Scourton has a chance to see his draft stock soar if he can produce adequate metrics in the drills and testing.

At the NFL level, you can never have enough pass rushers, and Swaim has Scourton ranked at No. 42 (Edge7) in his 2025 NFL Draft big board.

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Many people understandably have Malaki Starks from the Georgia Bulldogs penciled in as the top safety prospect in this year's draft, but there are other talented defensive backs who could make a name for themselves at the scouting combine. Even though he didn't play on a defense that won an NCAA title like Starks did, Nick Emmanwori deserves some hype before he takes part in drills in the coming days.

Emmanwori saved his best season for last in 2024, totaling 88 combined tackles, 4 interceptions, 3 tackles for loss, and 2 defensive touchdowns for the South Carolina Gamecocks. Along with getting to face SEC talent for three seasons in college, Emmanwori has blazing speed for a safety who is listed at 6-foot-3, 227 pounds, which should bode well for him at the combine.

Versatility and athleticism are prioritized for safeties at the next level, which is why Swaim has Emmanwori at No. 41 (S5) in his 2025 NFL Draft big board.

