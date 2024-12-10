6 Players to Stash in Fantasy Football Dynasty Leagues for 2025

A couple weeks ago, we ran through players to stash for keeper leagues in 2025. We got to focus on players with a pulse. Guys who were earning snaps with a path to playing time next year but who weren't rostered in a ton of leagues.

Dynasty leagues are a different beast.

Here, waiver wires are barren. We're scrounging for dudes who may not be in the league next year, much less worthy of holding on a roster for the next nine months.

But if you didn't make the playoffs, you might as well put the next few weeks to good use. And there's always something worthwhile if you're willing to dig deep enough.

Let's run through some players I think are worth stashing for your dynasty league rosters before waivers freeze for the offseason. Most of them will flop, but they've got enough of a chance for relevancy to be worth a flier.

Dynasty League Stashes for 2025

Keilan Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars

In general, I have a strong preference for players who have earned playing time in 2024 and could see a more extended look down the stretch. Then, scooping them now is a bigger priority than it would be if you could claim them in summer waiver runs.

Keilan Robinson finally cracked the field for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14, thrusting him into this conversation.

Robinson was on kick-return duty in that one, showing the team wants the ball in his hands. He also played a couple snaps on offense, his first action there this season.

My guess is that the Jags will want to get at least a partial look at Robinson down the stretch run of a lost year. And with Travis Etienne entering the fifth year of his rookie contract, there's at least some room for mobility on the depth chart.

Robinson's small (191 pounds) but ran a 4.42 40 at the combine. The Jags liked him enough to draft him in the fifth round. It'd behoove them to give him snaps this year to see what he's got.

There's at least a chance that Robinson impresses, and in an offense with Trevor Lawrence and a new coaching staff in 2025, that could be worth something.

Rakim Jarrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Now that Mike Evans is back, it's unlikely Rakim Jarrett plays a bunch down the stretch. His snap rate was just 13.6% in Week 14, per Next Gen Stats. Still, he's got some big-play ability, and with Chris Godwin's future up in the air, Jarrett could have a future role for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When Evans was out earlier, all of the Bucs' youngsters essentially had a tryout period. Jarrett seemed to impress as he played more than 80% of the snaps twice.

Jarrett did turn that into at least some production. He averaged 1.3 yards per route run, topping Ryan Miller's mark of 1.1. Miller is the bigger slot presence, upping the odds he would be the Godwin replacement, but Jarrett's ability to earn looks downfield is enticing. Jarrett has an 11.8-yard aDOT on his 9 targets.

Ideally, Godwin is healthy enough for the Bucs to bring him back. He's the kind of player we want to root for. If he doesn't, though, we want to take swipes at young players on this roster such as Jarrett, Miller, and Kameron Johnson. Jarrett's just my preference of that group.

Derius Davis, Los Angeles Chargers

Derius Davis is similar to Robinson in that he's earning snaps as a returner, showing the Los Angeles Chargers think he has something to offer. And last week, for the first time, that translated into real offensive snaps, as well.

With Ladd McConkey out, Davis played a season-high 36.8% of the snaps, trailing just Quentin Johnston and Josh Palmer among receivers. On those snaps, Davis ran 11 routes and earned 4 targets. All 4 targets came in the second half.

Davis' speed is unique within the Chargers' offense as he ran a 4.36 40-yard dash, enough to get him drafted in the fourth round in 2023. Outside of McConkey, not many players here have that kind of juice.

Davis seems to be gaining the coaching staff's trust, they want him to touch the football, and he's tied to Justin Herbert. I'm willing to take a shot on that profile when waivers thin out.

Michael Woods, Cleveland Browns

Unlike Davis, the depth chart in front of Michael Woods II is pretty loaded. He has gotten a mini-audition with Cedric Tillman sidelined, though, which means the coaching staff at least sees something in him.

Woods played at least 75% of the snaps in both Weeks 13 and 14, earning 8 targets in that span. That's just an 8.5% target share because the Cleveland Browns were slinging it in both games, but it's better than nothing.

Of those eight targets, three were deep, which makes sense with his big frame.

Woods is coming off a torn Achilles last year, so his lack of early-season production is easily explained. Now that he's healthier, he's earning snaps and targets, some of which come with yardage upside. He's a third-year player, older than most others on this list, but his snap rate is also higher than theirs, which matters, as well.

AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks

In multi-tight-end leagues, AJ Barner is likely already rostered, making this moot. I think he has the upside to be worth a stash even in single-TE leagues, though, which is why I wanted to touch on him here.

Barner initially saw the field because Noah Fant was injured. He saw plenty of it, playing more than 80% of the snaps in Weeks 9 through 12.

Barner did enough there to maintain a role even with Fant back the following two games. A good chunk of that was as a blocker -- Barner ran 5 routes on 23 snaps in Week 14 -- but his 15 targets across 3 games without Fant showed he can be a factor as a receiver, as well.

The Seattle Seahawks would incur a $4.5-million dead-cap charge for cutting Fant in the offseason, according to Spotrac, making it likely he's on the roster next year. But with Barner still earning snaps, I could see a scenario where he overtakes Fant on the depth chart by Week 1 of 2025.

Stone Smartt, Los Angeles Chargers

Stone Smartt is likely to be available even in TE-heavy formats, making him the target in spots where Barner is scooped up. Given the spark he showed on Sunday night in Week 14, though, the urgency level is likely high enough where you should put in a claim while you can.

With Will Dissly leaving due to injury mid-game, Smartt stepped up in a big way. In the second half, he was second on the team with 11 routes run, according to Next Gen Stats, and he turned 3 targets into 54 yards.

Dissly is likely to miss multiple weeks, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, opening the window for an extended Smartt audition. Given the value Dissly had in that role, there's a shot Smartt can contribute to rosters even in 2024.

Smartt is in his third year in the league, and he's 26 years old. It's unlikely he magically turns into a superstar. But he's also widely available and about to play major snaps alongside a stud quarterback. Sign me up for that kind of flier at this point in the year.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you in Week 15? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.