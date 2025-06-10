5 Players to Watch in the FIFA Club World Cup

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The Club World Cup kicks off this weekend, and FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a variety of Club World Cup betting odds.

The reformatted and expanded tournament fills a gap in the European soccer calendar and should be an exciting event.

Here are some of the players to watch in the 2025 Club World Cup.

Most Interesting Players in the FIFA Club World Cup

Dorgeles Nene, RB Salzburg

RB Salzburg benefited from the two clubs per country rule and find themselves in an interesting-looking Group H alongside tournament favorites Real Madrid.

If they are to progress, they’ll need Dorgeles Nene to be at his best. The winger was quiet in European competition but had a prolific Austrian Bundesliga campaign, particularly after Thomas Letsch came in as head coach.

The 22-year-old returned 13 goals alongside eight assists in 30 appearances and demonstrated an ability to play on either wing and, when required, through the middle.

Seven goals came in his final seven outings, and he heads to the US in great form. That could prove to be vital with Pachuca and Al-Hilal their first two opponents before they face the giant in Real Madrid.

Germán Berterame, Monterrey

While it may not contain as many of the European big hitters, Group E has the potential to be a high-scoring one given the teams involved.

Monterrey’s Germán Berterame could be in for a big tournament in that case, even if the Mexican side don’t make it beyond the group stage.

The striker returned 22 goals across 41 appearances in all competitions, netting in three of his last four. In fact, across his last four league campaigns, Berterame has averaged a goal every 2.45 games.

Recent form could be key as they take on group favorites Inter first before meeting Argentinian outfit River Plate on Matchday 2.

Agustín Rossi, Flamengo

Flamengo head into the tournament with a stellar defensive record. They top the Brazilian standings with just four goals conceded in their 11 Brasileirão games so far, with just three allowed from six in the Copa Libertadores, too.

One big reason behind it is the form of goalkeeper Agustín Rossi -- the Argentine stopper has shown he can deliver when asked to do so.

Each of his last six appearances have resulted in a clean sheet, and Rossi made a crucial penalty save in a recent victory over Palmeiras. That is a particular strength of his -- he also saved one when making a total of nine saves in defeat to Cruzeiro at the beginning of May.

With progression expected as runners-up to Chelsea in Group D, Rossi could well catch the eye in games against significant opponents.

Alexander Sørloth, Atletico Madrid

He may not have nailed down a consistent starting place in the Atletico Madrid lineup, but that makes Alexander Sørloth’s returns last season all the more impressive.

The Norway international striker netted 20 goals in 35 LaLiga appearances but only 15 of those 35 appearances were starts. Add in returns from the Copa del Rey, and it takes his total to 24 goals across 42 games.

The one area of disappointment was the Champions League where he failed to deliver in eight outings. But his form remains strong, and he can contribute in the States given Atletico’s chances of progressing to the latter stages of the tournament.

With European champions PSG sat alongside them in Group B, Diego Simeone will need his striker in prolific form once again.

Liam Delap, Chelsea

One of the many, many Chelsea signings made under current ownership, Liam Delap will be looking to seize the opportunity as he's been handed the number-9 shirt at Stamford Bridge.

The striker netted 12 times in 37 appearances for relegated Ipswich in the Premier League last season, and that led to a race for his signature -- one which Chelsea ultimately won.

Converting opportunities is something the Blues need to improve under Enzo Maresca. Chelsea's 64 goals scored was the seventh-most in England’s top-flight, but they created the second-most in terms of the expected goals.

They’ll hope the addition of Delap will go some way to solving that. He thrived in a team at the bottom end of the table; now he has the chance to show what he can do at the top.

Jake Osgathorpe is deputy football editor at Sporting Life and This Week’s Acca.