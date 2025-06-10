FIFA Club World Cup Group E Preview, Best Bets, and Predictions

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The Club World Cup kicks off on Saturday, June 14th, and FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a variety of Club World Cup betting odds, including odds for each group.

Let's dive into Group E -- which features Inter, River Plate, Urawa and Monterrey -- and see how you should bet the group.

FIFA Club World Cup Group E Preview

UEFA Champions League runners-up Inter headline Group E, and they will head to the US with a new manager. Simone Inzaghi has left to join Al-Hilal, and the Italians have appointed club legend Christian Chivu, who did a solid job at Parma.

That presents a degree of uncertainty about the group favorites -- as does the fact that their old squad looked exhausted in the Champions League thrashing at the hands of PSG.

Argentinean giants River Plate are the second favorites in the group but aren’t to be feared in the US. They have struggled under the guidance of Marcelo Gallardo, and, for the most part, they field an aging team that is defensively vulnerable.

Martin Demichelis was the River manager when winning three trophies in 2023 before being sacked in 2024, and he faces his former side as the boss of Mexican team Monterrey. They have a star-studded squad full of big names who are capable of deciding matches, but off-field issues have impacted them this season. It remains to be seen if their house is in order ahead of the CWC.

Japanese outfit Urawa Red Diamonds are the fourth team in the group, and they have underwhelmed in the seasons since qualifying for this tournament, finishing fourth and 13th in the J1 League against teams far inferior to the ones they’ll face in the US.

FIFA Club World Cup Group E Betting Pick

Despite the uncertainty around Inter, the Italians should still qualify as Group E winners.

Who finishes second is anyone’s guess, with all three teams in with a chance. River Plate are priced at -320 to qualify, but that looks incredibly short. River won’t have things quite as easy as those odds suggest, and it could well be worth taking a chance on the two outsiders.

Of the two, it’s Monterrey who could take advantage.

Demichelis has shown what he is capable of as manager, and the squad at his disposal boasts experienced players, so they look well worth taking at +390 to qualify from Group E.

It wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see them get a result in their opener against Inter, with the Italians likely visibly tired and under new tutelage, and that could set up Monterrey to cause a surprise and make the last 16.

Jake Osgathorpe is deputy football editor at Sporting Life and This Week’s Acca.