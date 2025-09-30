5 Players to Stash in Fantasy Football Entering NFL Week 5

If you're consistently a step ahead of the competition in your fantasy football league, it can help you win a title, and this weekly piece will aim to help you stay ahead of the pack.

The goal here is to help you identify players who could be hot waiver adds down the road as well as to point out week-ahead pickups who could prove useful.

Here are some players to consider adding now and stashing on your bench for the future.

All fantasy football projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football Stash Candidates for Week 5

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons

Tyler Allgeier hasn't been a name mentioned in this article yet this season, but he is someone who should be rostered in more than 35% of leagues (via Yahoo) -- especially by those who have Bijan Robinson. Allgeier is an extremely valuable handcuff to have, as he currently has a solid role in the offense despite Robinson being healthy, and there wouldn't be much competition for touches if Bijan were to miss time.

Additionally, to begin Michael Penix Jr.'s first full season as the starting quarterback, the Falcons are team that wants to establish the run, ranking 29th in pass rate over expected (-6.7%) entering Week 5. Even though Robinson is leading Atlanta's backfield with a 75.0% snap rate and 27.5 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game, Allgeier is tied for the team's highest red-zone rushing share (45.5%) with Robinson, and he's earned a 24.6% snap rate with 12.3 adjusted opportunities per game (per Next Gen Stats).

Just this past week, in a win over the Washington Commanders, Allgeier saw a season-high 32.8% snap rate while having one fewer carry (16) than Robinson, and he posted the highest red-zone rushing share (57.1%) on the Falcons. Currently, Nathan Carter is the only other running back listed on Atlanta's depth chart behind Robinson and Allgeier, so if Bijan were to be sidelined at any point, Allgeier would likely be trusted with a massive workload in a run-heavy offense.

Kendre Miller, RB, Saints

Alvin Kamara has long been a consistent option in fantasy football, and he's still currently the featured back for the New Orleans Saints. However, Kendre Miller has been getting more playing time in recent weeks, and he's logged solid metrics in his limited action this season.

Across the first four weeks of the season, Miller is recording a 22.1% snap rate, 31.3% red-zone rushing share, and 33.8 scrimmage yards per game on 8.5 adjusted opportunities per game (compared to Kamara registering a 78.2% snap rate, 43.8% red-zone rushing share, and 76.3 scrimmage yards per game on 23.8 adjusted opportunities per game). But over the last two games for the Saints, we may be seeing a shift in red-zone usage, as Miller has earned a team-high 44.4% red-zone rushing share while Kamara has totaled a 22.2% red-zone rushing share.

Plus, Miller has looked pretty good in recent weeks, tallying 50.5 scrimmage yards per game and 0.16 rushing yards over expected per attempt on 11.0 adjusted opportunities per game over his last two outings. With the Saints sitting at 0-4 and Kamara being a veteran back who could potentially be traded at some point this year, new head coach Kellen Moore may elect to utilize Miller more down the stretch.

Luther Burden, WR, Bears

At first glance, Rome Odunze appears to be the only wideout from the Chicago Bears we can trust in fantasy football each week, as he's pacing their offense in route rate (83.1%), target share (26.7%), air yards share (43.5%), red-zone target share (31.6%), and end-zone target share (57.1%). That being said, the Bears are entering their bye week in Week 5, and I want to stash Luther Burden III in every league I can in hopes he benefits from a post-bye rookie bump.

Up to this point, Burden is producing just a 25.4% snap rate, 20.1% route rate, 6.1% target share, 1.8 receptions per game, and 24.8 receiving yards per game. However, Burden's performance in Week 3 (3 catches for 101 yards and a score) proves he can be effective in Ben Johnson's offense, and the rookie wideout is someone who excels with the ball in his hands.

Besides Burden being a player who can play a similar role to D.J. Moore, it's only a matter of time before the first-year receiver gets more snaps than Olamide Zaccheaus, who is currently sporting a 56.1% snap rate and 57.1% route rate. Given Chicago's lack of a consistent rushing attack, there's a chance they use part of their bye week to get Burden more involved in the offense moving forward.

Jalen Coker, WR, Panthers

Jalen Coker has been a mainstay in this article in recent weeks, and time is running out to stash him in your leagues before he makes his season debut. While head coach Dave Canales stated that Coker is still week-to-week due to a hamstring injury, Coker is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 5, and he could hit the ground running once he returns due to the Carolina Panthers desperately needing someone to step up alongside rookie Tetairoa McMillan in the passing attack.

Through the first four weeks, McMillan has been the only reliable pass catcher for the Panthers, notching team-high marks in route rate (87.8%), target share (24.5%), air yards share (42.3%), receptions per game (4.5), and receiving yards per game (69.5). Aside from Coker missing time, Xavier Legette was inactive in Week 4 and has been unproductive, and Hunter Renfrow hasn't done much out of the slot, which has led to Carolina giving more snaps to receivers like Brycen Tremayne and David Moore.

As much as Bryce Young has struggled to begin the season, he hasn't gotten much help from his receivers not named McMillan, so I'm willing to take a chance on stashing Coker in case he can provide a spark. Even if Coker doesn't return in Week 5 versus the Miami Dolphins, the Panthers face the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets -- who are both 30th or worse in schedule-adjusted pass defense -- in their two games after that.

Kyle Williams, WR, Patriots

Quarterback Drake Maye has seen his stock trend upward in fantasy football to begin the campaign due to how well he's performing in a new offense under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. What's been most impressive about Maye's production so far this year is the fact that the New England Patriots don't currently have a great cast of receivers.

Kayshon Boutte has fizzled out after a hot start in Week 1, Stefon Diggs has been unproductive outside of a notable outing in Week 4 versus the Panthers, and both Mack Hollins and Demario Douglas are rotating in with limited success. Considering that the Patriots lack explosiveness in their offense and veteran tight end Hunter Henry has been the team's most reliable pass catcher, rookie Kyle Williams should get more opportunities at some point.

Despite Williams not recording a single stat in the box score in Week 4, he earned a season-high 29.1% snap rate and 27.3% route rate. As a third-round pick in this year's draft, Williams had the 3rd-most receiving touchdowns (14), 8th-most yards after catch per reception (8.4), and 23rd-most yards per route run (2.71) among college wideouts with 50-plus targets in 2024 (per PFF), so his speed and ability to generate yards after the catch could be valuable in an offense that is currently third in pass rate over expected (+3.2%).

