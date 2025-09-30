Justin Fields Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Quarterback Justin Fields faces a matchup against the 32nd-ranked pass defense in the NFL (297.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, when his New York Jets meet the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Fields' next game versus the Cowboys, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Justin Fields Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys

New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.0

18.0 Projected Passing Yards: 183.72

183.72 Projected Passing TDs: 1.25

1.25 Projected Rushing Yards: 48.13

48.13 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.47

Projections provided by numberFire

Fields Fantasy Performance

With 60.6 fantasy points in 2025 (20.2 per game), Fields is the 16th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 23rd overall.

Last week against the Miami Dolphins, Fields posted 27.1 fantasy points, compiling 226 passing yards with one touchdown and zero picks while chipping in 81 rushing yards and one TD with his legs.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed over 300 yards passing to two players this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed two or more TD passes to three opposing QBs this season.

The Cowboys have allowed three players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of three players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Dallas this year.

A total of Seven players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Cowboys this season.

A total of two players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus Dallas this year.

The Cowboys' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Dallas has given up at least one rushing touchdown to four players this year.

The Cowboys have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

