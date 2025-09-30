Bo Nix Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

In Week 5 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), QB Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos will face the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the 17th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (207.3 yards conceded per game).

Bo Nix Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles

Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 Projected Passing Yards: 238.78

238.78 Projected Passing TDs: 1.32

1.32 Projected Rushing Yards: 23.10

23.10 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Nix Fantasy Performance

With 66.1 fantasy points in 2025 (16.5 per game), Nix is the 14th-ranked player at the QB position and 19th among all players.

Over his last three games, Nix has put up 59.3 fantasy points (19.8 per game), as he's racked up 685 yards on 65-of-97 passing with six touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 60 rushing yards on 17 carries with one TD.

The peak of Nix's fantasy season came against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, when he posted 25.7 fantasy points with zero receptions (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Bo Nix disappointed his fantasy managers against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, when he mustered only 6.8 fantasy points -- 25-of-40 (62.5%), 176 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs. It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Philadelphia this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

No opposing QB has passed for three or more touchdowns in a game versus the Eagles this year.

A total of four players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Philadelphia this season.

A total of Five players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

No player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Eagles have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

