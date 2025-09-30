Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will match up with the 13th-ranked pass defense of the Detroit Lions (199 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Chase worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Lions? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Ja'Marr Chase Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.0

14.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 76.54

76.54 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.49

Projections provided by numberFire

Chase Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Chase is currently the 25th-ranked fantasy player (109th overall), tallying 31.3 total fantasy points (7.8 per game).

In his last three games, Chase has totaled 238 yards and one score on 24 catches (30 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 28.7 fantasy points (9.6 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Chase's fantasy campaign was a Week 2 outburst versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game where he came through with 22.5 total fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Ja'Marr Chase let down his fantasy managers against the Denver Broncos last week, when he mustered only 2.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has not let a player register over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

The Lions have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

Detroit has given up at least two TD passes to three opposing QBs this season.

The Lions have allowed one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Detroit has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

A total of Five players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Lions this season.

Detroit has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Lions' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one TD versus Detroit this season.

The Lions have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

