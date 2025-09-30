De'Von Achane Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Running back De'Von Achane faces a matchup against the 23rd-ranked run defense in the league (129.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, when his Miami Dolphins play the Carolina Panthers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more info on Achane, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece before his upcoming matchup against the Panthers.

De'Von Achane Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.2

15.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.4

17.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 76.28

76.28 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.55

0.55 Projected Receiving Yards: 31.46

31.46 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Achane Fantasy Performance

Achane is currently the ninth-ranked fantasy player at his position (31st overall), posting 56.9 total fantasy points (14.2 per game).

In his last three games, Achane has picked up 43.4 fantasy points (14.5 per game), rushing for 191 yards and scoring one touchdown on 43 carries. He has also contributed 123 yards on 16 catches (21 targets) with one TD as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Achane's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the New England Patriots, when he caught eight balls on 10 targets for 92 yards with one touchdown, good for 18.2 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, De'Von Achane had his worst game of the season in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, when he posted just 9.1 fantasy points (12 carries, 62 yards; 7 receptions, 29 yards).

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not allowed someone to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

Carolina has given up at least two TD passes to one opposing QB this season.

The Panthers have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs against them in a game this season.

Carolina has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

The Panthers have allowed a TD catch by four players this year.

Carolina has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

The Panthers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this season.

Carolina has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Panthers this year.

