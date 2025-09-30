Garrett Wilson Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

In Week 5 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wideout Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets will play the Dallas Cowboys, who have the 32nd-ranked passing defense in the league (297.3 yards allowed per game).

Thinking about Wilson for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Cowboys? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Garrett Wilson Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys

New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.85

59.85 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Wilson Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Wilson is currently the seventh-ranked fantasy player (45th overall), putting up 49.1 total fantasy points (12.3 per game).

In his last three games, Wilson has accumulated 33.6 total fantasy points (11.2 per game), catching 20 balls (on 29 targets) for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

The high point of Wilson's fantasy season was a Week 1 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a matchup in which he tallied 15.5 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 7 receptions, 95 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Garrett Wilson had his worst game of the season in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, when he tallied just 5.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed two players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Cowboys have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

Dallas has allowed three players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Cowboys have given up three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have allowed a TD reception by seven players this season.

Dallas has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Cowboys' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Dallas has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to four players this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one TD against the Cowboys this season.

