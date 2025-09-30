Chase Brown Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Running back Chase Brown faces a matchup versus the seventh-ranked run defense in the NFL (94 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, when his Cincinnati Bengals take on the Detroit Lions, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Chase Brown Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.2

11.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 64.14

64.14 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.40

0.40 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.59

20.59 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Brown is currently the 34th-ranked fantasy player (132nd overall), posting 26.7 total fantasy points (6.7 per game).

In his last three games, Brown has picked up 15.6 fantasy points (5.2 per game), rushing for 90 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 36 carries. He has also contributed 66 yards on nine catches (11 targets) as a receiver.

The highlight of Brown's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 performance versus the Cleveland Browns, a game when he came through with 43 rushing yards and one TD on 21 carries (for 11.1 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught two balls (on three targets) for eight yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Chase Brown delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (2.0 points) in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, running for three yards on 10 carries with four catches for 17 yards.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has not allowed a player to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Lions have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

Detroit has allowed three players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

One player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Lions this year.

A total of one player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed five players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

A total of two players have caught more than one touchdown pass against Detroit this year.

The Lions have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one TD versus Detroit this year.

The Lions have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

