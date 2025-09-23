5 Players to Stash in Fantasy Football Entering NFL Week 4

If you're consistently a step ahead of the competition in your fantasy football league, it can help you win a title, and this weekly piece will aim to help you stay ahead of the pack.

The goal here is to help you identify players who could be hot waiver adds down the road as well as to point out week-ahead pickups who could prove useful.

Here are some players to consider adding now and stashing on your bench for the future.

All fantasy football projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football Stash Candidates for Week 4

Blake Corum, RB, Rams

Kyren Williams was productive for the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, finishing with 112 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on a 75.4% snap rate, 44.1% route rate, 75.0% red-zone rushing share, and 22 total touches, per Next Gen Stats. However, Blake Corum has been seeing the field more in recent weeks, and he concluded Sunday's contest with 53 scrimmage yards on a 24.6% snap rate, 25.0% red-zone rushing share, and 8 total touches.

For the second straight game, Corum earned a 24.0% snap rate or higher and recorded 2.07 or more rushing yards over expected per attempt. The Rams undoubtedly love -- and trust -- Williams to be their primary back, but if he were to miss time or if Sean McVay begins to trust Corum even more, the second-year back could seize a valuable role in an above-average offense that's having plenty of success on the ground.

Kyle Monangai, RB, Bears

The inclusion of Kyle Monangai within this article is more about the lack of efficiency we continue to see from D'Andre Swift rather than the talent or upside of the rookie back. Across the first three weeks, Swift has expectedly been the primary back for the Chicago Bears, logging a 66.3% snap rate, 45.5% route rate, and 17 touches per game.

However, Swift is registering -0.49 rushing yards over expected per attempt and a 35.7% rushing success rate, which is the sort of production we've become accustomed to seeing from him throughout his career. Monangai has seen his snap rate (35.5%) and route rate (31.9%) balloon since Week 1, so if the Bears elect to shake things up soon in hopes to find a spark on the ground, the first-year back is worth stashing right now.

Jalen Coker, WR, Panthers

Before the season kicked off, Jalen Coker was placed on injured reserve, forcing him to miss the first four games. Taking that into account, this is one of the last weeks we'll have a chance to stash Coker on our benches before he sees the field for a Carolina Panthers offense that is desperate for someone to step up alongside rookie Tetairoa McMillan.

While McMillan has looked great with 4.7 receptions per game, 72.0 receiving yards per game, and 2.02 yards per route run, the only other pass catcher in Carolina's offense with a yards per route run over 1.80 is Brycen Tremayne. With Xavier Legette posting a dismal 0.11 yards per route run and Hunter Renfrow tallying a mere 0.71 yards per route run, they'll likely cede snaps to Coker once he's activated from injured reserve.

Isaiah Likely, TE, Ravens

Similar to Coker, this is likely one of the last weeks we'll have an opportunity to stash Isaiah Likely before he makes his season debut for the Baltimore Ravens. Likely underwent foot surgery before the season began, and after logging limited practice sessions ahead of the team's Week 3 game, he was ruled out for the third consecutive week.

That being said, it appears Likely's return is right around the corner, and despite Mark Andrews coming to life on Monday Night Football versus the Detroit Lions, there's room for Likely to be a valuable tight end for Lamar Jackson again. The Ravens have deployed 12 personnel at the sixth-highest rate (36.9%), which has led to Charlie Kolar earning a 58.0% snap rate over the first three weeks, and there's a chance Likely overtakes Andrews as the primary tight end once he gets up to speed this year.

Oronde Gadsden, TE, Chargers

For the final player in this article, we'll go a little off the radar, as Oronde Gadsden is currently rostered in 0% of leagues (via Yahoo). After being a healthy inactive in the first two games for the Los Angeles Chargers, Gadsden notched a 25.0% snap rate and 28.3% route rate in Week 3, finishing with 5 receptions for 46 yards on 7 targets.

Along with Gadsden only having to beat out the likes of Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin for snaps at tight end, he's a rookie who transitioned from wide receiver to tight end in his final two years of college, and he looked the part in 2024 at Syracuse, accruing the 15th-most yards per reception (12.8) and 13th-most yards per route run (1.89) among college tight ends with 50-plus targets (per PFF). Considering that the Chargers are first in pass rate over expected (+8.8%) with Justin Herbert slinging the pigskin around, Gadsden is worth a look in leagues where you're able to use a bench spot for a potential high-upside play.

