5 Players to Stash in Fantasy Football Entering NFL Week 10

Fantasy Football Stash Candidates for Week 10

Tank Bigsby, RB, Eagles

We're now in the latter part of the 2025 NFL season, making this is a perfect time to start stashing backup running backs in offenses that utilize their backs often -- if you haven't already. Tank Bigsby made an appearance in this article last week, and the No. 2 back on the Philadelphia Eagles remains a solid handcuff option, especially for those who roster Saquon Barkley.

Barkley suffered a groin injury in Week 8, but the All-Pro back seems to be trending in the right direction out of the Eagles' bye week. That being said, groin injuries can be tricky, and Barkley is a player who has 500-plus touches to his name since the start of last season.

Bigsby was the clear backup in Week 8, turning his 26.3% snap rate and 9 carries into 104 rushing yards.

Brian Robinson Jr., RB, 49ers

Before the 2025 campaign began, the San Francisco 49ers acquired Brian Robinson via trade, and there were some concerns that he'd steal touches from Christian McCaffrey in hopes to keep the veteran back healthy. However, McCaffrey has led all backs in the NFL in snap rate (85.1%), route rate (75.3%), and adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game (36.4) while being the RB2 in half-PPR formats entering Week 10.

Despite that being the case, Robinson had 5 carries for 53 yards and a score as the immediate backup to CMC in Week 9, and he'd be in line for plenty of work if McCaffrey -- who is on pace for a career-high 433 touches -- were to miss time due to an injury.

There's no doubt McCaffrey has been an absolute star in fantasy football again this season, but Robinson should be rostered by everyone who has CMC on their roster and/or has space available on their bench.

Emanuel Wilson, RB, Packers

Entering the Green Bay Packers' bye week in Week 5, Josh Jacobs was handling his usual workhorse role, garnering a 72.8% snap rate, 47.4% route rate, 78.6% red-zone rushing share, and 27.0 adjusted opportunities per game. But since Week 6, Jacobs has logged a 61.5% snap rate, 41.4% route rate, 64.0% red-zone rushing share, and 22.3 adjusted opportunities per game while Emanuel Wilson has gotten more playing time.

Across the last four weeks, Wilson has posted a 31.4% snap rate, 24.3% route rate, 32.0% red-zone rushing share, and 10.5 adjusted opportunities per game -- indicating that he'd be next up if Jacobs were to sustain an injury. Although he avoided an injury designation in Week 9, Jacobs has already been dealing with a calf injury this season, so Wilson is worth stashing in case something happens.

Tory Horton, WR, Seahawks

Tory Horton is another repeat name from last week's article, and he's coming off a potential breakout performance in Week 9, making him a worthy waiver-wire addition ahead of Week 10. Partly as a result of Cooper Kupp, Jake Bobo, and Dareke Young being inactive for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night, Horton registered season-high marks in snap rate (72.9%) and route rate (83.3%), which led to him hauling in all 4 of his targets for 48 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is undoubtedly the No. 1 target for Sam Darnold in Seattle's aerial attack, but as efficient as their offense has been, they could desperately use someone else to put pressure on defenses through the air. Even when Kupp returns to the field, there's a chance Horton builds off his post-bye outing in Week 9 and the Seahawks continue to lean on his ability to stretch the field vertically.

Kyle Williams, WR, Patriots

Kayshon Boutte has been an effective downfield target for Drake Maye this season, and he exited early during Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons after playing 18 offensive snaps, which led to rookie Kyle Williams going from a 25.0% first-half snap rate to a season-high 45.6% as the replacement for Boutte. While the New England Patriots could make a move ahead of the trade deadline to bolster their receiver room, head coach Mike Vrabel did reveal that he expects Williams to see a bigger role moving forward.

Boutte suffered a hamstring injury in Week 9, and it remains to be seen how long he'll be sidelined for the Patriots, but I'm willing to stash Williams in case it's an extended absence and the first-year wideout does enough to carve out a role down the stretch -- and potentially experience a post-bye rookie bump after New England's bye week in Week 14.

Among college wideouts with 75-plus targets in 2024, Williams logged the 17th-most yards per reception (17.1), 3rd-most receiving touchdowns (14), 2nd-most yards after the catch per reception (8.4), and 17th-most yards per route run (2.71), per Pro Football Focus.

