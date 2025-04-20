5 Best NBA Playoffs Bets and Player Props for Sunday 4/20/25

The NBA postseason is here, and it offers us a wide variety of betting options, from point spreads and totals to player props.

There's a lot to choose from, but various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today's Playoff Games

Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder

What is this total?

Your predicting the Memphis Grizzlies to go ice cold if they're going to fall short of 108 points in Sunday's Game 1 -- even against a prolific Oklahoma City Thunder defense. Tempo is the name of the game.

OKC is a double-edged sword for counting stats, combining the NBA's best defensive rating (106.0 DRTG) with its fifth-fastest pace (100.9) during the regular season.

Memphis only averaged 106.3 points in four games against OKC this season, but Ja Morant missed two of those games, and Jaren Jackson Jr. missed another. When those two have both played, Memphis has a 118.3 offensive rating (ORTG) that would have ranked fifth in the NBA extrapolated to the whole season.

Averaging 114.0 PPG in the Play-In Tournament should be closer to the Grizz's output in this series. DRatings (113.4) and Massey (115.6) both expect significantly more points for Memphis than this line indicates, but I can't trust their inconsistent defense to cover a lofty spread.

Drink the juice with this line.

The aforementioned Jackson Jr. will be a pivotal part of the Grizzlies' ability to score, so this goes hand-in-hand with their team total.

Right now, Trip is chuckin'. He's canned multiple triples in four straight games while averaging 7.0 three-point attempts in that span. He'd have to only make two of those as a 37.5% shooter from deep this season to be in business.

This isn't a prohibitive matchup for his power forward spot, either. The Thunder actually allow the sixth-most made threes per game to power forwards (2.7).

Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics

The Orlando Magic aren't a traditional 7 seed, yet they're priced like it here.

Orlando was in a competitive in their second-round series as a 5 seed a year ago, but they were ravaged by injury early in 2024-25. Paolo Banchero missed 36 games this season, and Franz Wagner missed 22 contests -- oddly both with the same oblique injury.

When those two play, the Magic have a +1.1 net rating (NRTG) against a Boston Celtics team with an ambiguous ceiling. They've got a +8.3 NRTG in games where all five of their key starters played. Amazingly, that was just 24 contests.

In a game with a low total (206) where Orlando is going to look to make things ugly, I'll take the points. DRatings (7.7) and Massey (9.0) both have a much lower margin than this, as well.

Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets

The Golden State Warriors were reeling and blew a 12-point halftime lead when Morant's ankle rolled in the Play-In. The idea they're now in a pick 'em with the West's clear second-best squad is ridiculous.

Even if you take the Dubs' most positive sample of reason, it's easier to trust that of the Houston Rockets. H-Town has a +5.1 NRTG in 45 games where their current starting five all played. Golden State has a +11.8 NRTG in a smaller period where Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler both played.

However, 10 of the Warriors' 19 opponents after the Butler deal missed the postseason entirely. Adding in contests from playoff teams missing stars, and the list of "quality" Golden State wins is pretty small. They lost to this Houston squad by 10 at home on April 6th, and they lost the Los Angeles Clippers to tumble to the 7 seed entirely.

It's a "Pros vs. Joes" split on FanDuel, and I'm siding with the pros. 60% of tickets are behind Golden State, but 57% of the cash is with the home team.

Assuming he doesn't get ejected, we're setting up for another potential legendary chapter in the Dillon Brooks-Draymond Green rivalry.

Brooks is Houston's current starting four, which is the right spot for a matchup with the Dubs. Golden State has allowed the seventh-most points per game (24.0) to opposing power forwards.

He's also got a bit of main character syndrome against Draymond. Outside of the ejection on February 13th, he's averaged 13.0 points on 10.7 shots per game, including 24 points in these teams' most recent outing.

You also have to figure he'll be an emotional catalyst during the Rockets' first home playoff game since 2019.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.