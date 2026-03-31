5 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Tuesday 3/31/26

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best MLB Strikeout Props

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) OVER 6.5 Strikeouts vs Guardians

Shohei Ohtani - Alt Strikeouts Shohei Ohtani - Alt Strikeouts Shohei Ohtani 7+ Strikeouts +104 View more odds in Sportsbook

This is the highest-ceiling MLB strikeout prop bet on the slate.

Deep Analysis:

1. Elite strikeout rate profile

Ohtani’s last healthy MLB sample:

12.0+ K/9 range

90 strikeouts in just 67 innings

Generates whiffs with both fastball and splitter

This is elite-tier swing-and-miss production.

2. Pitch mix vs Cleveland lineup

Cleveland is a contact-oriented team, but data shows:

Ohtani’s pitch mix (splitter + high fastball) is exactly what neutralizes contact hitters

Guardians historically struggle vs velocity + vertical movement profiles

3. Matchup context

Dodgers likely to play from ahead → Ohtani attacks aggressively

Cleveland lineup lacks elite power → more strikeout-friendly approach

4. Projection

With a normal 90–100 pitch workload:

6–7 innings

8–10 strikeout ceiling

Prediction:

Ohtani dominates and clears the number.

Best Bet: OVER 6.5 Ks

Hunter Brown (Astros) OVER 6.5 Strikeouts vs Red Sox

Hunter Brown - Alt Strikeouts Hunter Brown - Alt Strikeouts Hunter Brown 7+ Strikeouts -106 View more odds in Sportsbook

Deep Analysis:

1. Early-season form

Brown already recorded:

9 strikeouts in 4.2 innings in his first outing

That’s elite strikeout-per-inning production.

2. Underlying metrics

High-velocity fastball (upper 90s)

Breaking ball with strong whiff rate

Above-average chase rate

3. Matchup vs Boston

Matchup data:

Brown has a 25% strikeout rate vs current Red Sox hitters

Boston lineup includes:

Multiple aggressive hitters

Higher strikeout variance hitters in middle of order

4. Workload projection

Astros rely heavily on Brown

Likely 90+ pitches → 6+ innings

Prediction:

Brown’s stuff + matchup = 7+ strikeouts.

Best Bet: OVER 6.5 Ks

Logan Gilbert (Mariners) OVER 7.5 Strikeouts vs Yankees

Logan Gilbert - Alt Strikeouts Logan Gilbert - Alt Strikeouts Logan Gilbert 8+ Strikeouts +118 View more odds in Sportsbook

Deep Analysis:

1. Command-driven strikeout model

Gilbert isn’t a pure power arm, but:

Elite control

Low walk rate

High strike efficiency

This allows:

Longer outings

More strikeout opportunities

2. Matchup vs Yankees

Splits show:

Yankees hitters have 25% strikeout rate vs Gilbert historically

Lineup includes:

Judge

Stanton

Chisholm

All high-power, high-K hitters.

3. Park factor

Seattle:

One of MLB’s most pitcher-friendly parks

Suppresses home runs → more aggressive pitching

Projection:

6–7 innings

6–8 strikeouts

Prediction:

Gilbert’s efficiency gets him over the number.

Best Bet: OVER 7.5 Ks

Max Fried (Yankees) UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts vs Mariners

Max Fried - Strikeouts Max Fried Under Apr 1 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this UNDER has value:

1. Contact-heavy opponent

\Seattle lineup:

Julio Rodríguez

Brendan Donovan

Josh Naylor

These hitters:

Put the ball in play

Lower strikeout ceiling for pitchers

2. Pitching style

Fried:

Ground-ball pitcher

Relies on weak contact, not strikeouts

3. Game script risk

If Mariners generate early contact → pitch count rises

Could limit innings → fewer K opportunities

Projection:

5–6 innings → 4–6 Ks

Best Bet: UNDER 6.5 Ks

José Suarez (Braves) UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts vs Athletics

Jose Suarez - Strikeouts Jose Suarez Under Mar 31 11:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this UNDER is sharp:

1. Low strikeout profile

Suarez is not a high-K pitcher

Relies on soft contact

2. Matchup vs Oakland

Athletics:

Young but disciplined hitters

Can extend at-bats

3. Pitch count risk

Likely shorter outing

Limits strikeout upside

Projection:

4–5 innings → 3–5 Ks

Best Bet: UNDER 4.5 Ks

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