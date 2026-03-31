5 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Tuesday 3/31/26
Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.
Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?
All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.
Today's Best MLB Strikeout Props
Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) OVER 6.5 Strikeouts vs Guardians
This is the highest-ceiling MLB strikeout prop bet on the slate.
Deep Analysis:
1. Elite strikeout rate profile
Ohtani’s last healthy MLB sample:
- 12.0+ K/9 range
- 90 strikeouts in just 67 innings
- Generates whiffs with both fastball and splitter
This is elite-tier swing-and-miss production.
2. Pitch mix vs Cleveland lineup
Cleveland is a contact-oriented team, but data shows:
- Ohtani’s pitch mix (splitter + high fastball) is exactly what neutralizes contact hitters
- Guardians historically struggle vs velocity + vertical movement profiles
3. Matchup context
- Dodgers likely to play from ahead → Ohtani attacks aggressively
- Cleveland lineup lacks elite power → more strikeout-friendly approach
4. Projection
With a normal 90–100 pitch workload:
- 6–7 innings
- 8–10 strikeout ceiling
Prediction:
Ohtani dominates and clears the number.
Best Bet: OVER 6.5 Ks
Hunter Brown (Astros) OVER 6.5 Strikeouts vs Red Sox
Deep Analysis:
1. Early-season form
Brown already recorded:
- 9 strikeouts in 4.2 innings in his first outing
That’s elite strikeout-per-inning production.
2. Underlying metrics
- High-velocity fastball (upper 90s)
- Breaking ball with strong whiff rate
- Above-average chase rate
3. Matchup vs Boston
Matchup data:
- Brown has a 25% strikeout rate vs current Red Sox hitters
Boston lineup includes:
- Multiple aggressive hitters
- Higher strikeout variance hitters in middle of order
4. Workload projection
- Astros rely heavily on Brown
- Likely 90+ pitches → 6+ innings
Prediction:
Brown’s stuff + matchup = 7+ strikeouts.
Best Bet: OVER 6.5 Ks
Logan Gilbert (Mariners) OVER 7.5 Strikeouts vs Yankees
Deep Analysis:
1. Command-driven strikeout model
Gilbert isn’t a pure power arm, but:
- Elite control
- Low walk rate
- High strike efficiency
This allows:
- Longer outings
- More strikeout opportunities
2. Matchup vs Yankees
Splits show:
- Yankees hitters have 25% strikeout rate vs Gilbert historically
Lineup includes:
- Judge
- Stanton
- Chisholm
All high-power, high-K hitters.
3. Park factor
Seattle:
- One of MLB’s most pitcher-friendly parks
- Suppresses home runs → more aggressive pitching
Projection:
- 6–7 innings
- 6–8 strikeouts
Prediction:
Gilbert’s efficiency gets him over the number.
Best Bet: OVER 7.5 Ks
Max Fried (Yankees) UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts vs Mariners
Max Fried - Strikeouts
Why this UNDER has value:
1. Contact-heavy opponent
\Seattle lineup:
- Julio Rodríguez
- Brendan Donovan
- Josh Naylor
These hitters:
- Put the ball in play
- Lower strikeout ceiling for pitchers
2. Pitching style
Fried:
- Ground-ball pitcher
- Relies on weak contact, not strikeouts
3. Game script risk
- If Mariners generate early contact → pitch count rises
- Could limit innings → fewer K opportunities
Projection:
5–6 innings → 4–6 Ks
Best Bet: UNDER 6.5 Ks
José Suarez (Braves) UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts vs Athletics
Jose Suarez - Strikeouts
Why this UNDER is sharp:
1. Low strikeout profile
- Suarez is not a high-K pitcher
- Relies on soft contact
2. Matchup vs Oakland
Athletics:
- Young but disciplined hitters
- Can extend at-bats
3. Pitch count risk
- Likely shorter outing
- Limits strikeout upside
Projection:
4–5 innings → 3–5 Ks
Best Bet: UNDER 4.5 Ks
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