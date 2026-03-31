2 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Tuesday 3/31/26

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

The Atlanta Braves are at home against Aaron Civale, and this is a good spot for the Atlanta offense.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Matt Olson +300 View more odds in Sportsbook

Civale has bounced around in recent seasons, and he struggled in 2025, posting a 4.45 SIERA and 20.2% strikeout rate. He also allowed a 46.9% fly-ball rate, so he's a low-strikeout hurler who gives up a lot of fly-balls. Yes, please.

Matt Olson can take advantage. He's launched 112 homers over the past three years and has amassed a .373 wOBA in that time. At home against right-handers last season, he mashed his way to a .400 wOBA and 40.5% hard-hit rate.

The San Francisco Giants are a good place to look on Dinger Tuesday as they're facing German Marquez, one of the worst pitchers going tonight.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Heliot Ramos +450 View more odds in Sportsbook

Marquez recorded a meager 14.0% K rate last year and gave up a 41.1% fly-ball rate. Right-handed hitters had a .393 wOBA against him, and he surrendered 1.58 homers per nine innings in the split.

Ramos has hit 43 home runs over the last two seasons, and 16 of his 21 bombs a year ago came in right-righty matchups. I'm intrigued by his +450 home run odds in this clash with Marquez.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.