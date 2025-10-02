49ers at Rams Single-Game FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football

We've got an NFC West clash tonight as the Los Angeles Rams host the San Francisco 49ers.

For those unfamiliar with single-game NFL DFS on FanDuel, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, but beginning in 2025 on FanDuel, their salary also increases 1.5 times.

Here are players worth considering for tonight's game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

49ers at Rams NFL DFS Picks

MVP Candidates

Christian McCaffrey ($19,800 MVP/$13,200 FLEX) -- Those pre-Week 1 calf worries feel like a decade ago as Christian McCaffrey has been shouldered with a big workload through four games, averaging 17.3 carries and 10.7 targets per game. The 49ers' ground game has been very blah, with CMC averaging just 3.3 yards per carry, but the receiving volume more than makes up for any rushing efficiency concerns. With Brock Purdy, Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall all out, CMC should be very busy. His rushing plus receiving yards prop is 119.5 yards.

Puka Nacua ($19,200 MVP/$12,800 FLEX) -- Puka Nacua is off to a spectacular start, averaging 24.4 FanDuel points per game. He's seen at least nine targets each time out, including 15 looks in back-to-back weeks. He's as safe of a DFS play as there is at receiver right now, and the ceiling is monstrous if Puka can get into the end zone. His receiving yards prop is set at a sky-high 95.5 yards.

Matthew Stafford ($17,700 MVP/$11,800 FLEX) -- Matthew Stafford has two top-notch receivers to throw to and has tossed multiple touchdowns in three straight games. He offers next to nothing as a runner, which is a big negative, but if he has a multi-TD day through the air, he can hit as an MVP play on a slate where it might not take a crazy FanDuel output to be the top scorer given that the 49ers are so short-handed.

Flex Targets

Kyren Williams ($10,800) -- Kyren Williams has an MVP case, too, but I prefer him in a flex spot. The 49ers rank just 17th in schedule-adjusted run defense and gave up 124 rushing yards to Travis Etienne a week ago. Williams is averaging 17.0 carries and 2.7 targets per game. With the Rams a 7.0-point favorite, Williams is in a good spot to produce, and his -210 anytime touchdown odds are the best clip in this game.

Mac Jones ($1,000) -- Mac Jones is a free square today. When the slate was created, he was hurt and Purdy was mostly healthy, but it's flipped since. A QB with a $1,000 salary is about as must-play as you can get. Sure, you can fade him for game-theory reasons if you want, but on a slate with some top-flight high-salary pieces, you should probably just plug in Jones.

Rams D/ST (6,600) -- Facing a depleted Niners offense, the Rams' defense is super viable. LA is already sixth against the pass, so they're a tough matchup for Jones in a game where the underdog Niners will probably have to air it out at some point.

Kendrick Bourne ($5,400) -- Going by the betting odds, Kendrick Bourne is expected to be San Fran's WR1 tonight as his receiving yards prop is set at 41.5, tops among the team's WRs. A week ago, with Jennings and Pearsall playing most of the game, Bourne handled four targets and logged a 67% snap rate. The Niners are running out of bodies at wideout, so Bourne should get plenty of run. Same goes for Demarcus Robinson ($5,200), whose yardage prop is at 29.5.

