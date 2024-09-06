4 NFL DFS Stacks to Target in Week 1

Stacking in NFL DFS on FanDuel is a vital strategy as a way to shoot for upside. There are a few different ways to correlate lineups that can help us maximize our ceiling.

The classic stack is a quarterback with one of his pass-catchers. Sometimes, it makes sense to double-stack and use two pass catchers with their signal-caller, especially when the target share is concentrated around two players.

In other situations, we can pair a running back and a defense on the same team. This makes sense when a team is a huge favorite and expected to dominate, which can lead to carries for the back and chances for sacks and turnovers for the D/ST.

We also can look to deploy a game stack. One example is rostering a QB, one of his pass-catchers, and a pass-catcher from the other team. Game stacks can work best in matchups that have high totals and close spreads.

Our Brandon Gdula did a study on stacking that is worth checking out before you make your lineups.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, here are four of the best stacks to zero in on in NFL DFS for this week's main slate.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL DFS Stacks for Week 1

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow ($8,400) and Tee Higgins ($6,800)

Editor's note: Since publication, Tee Higgins has been listed as doubtful, putting Andrei Iosivas ($4,300) and Jermaine Burton ($4,800) on the value radar.

There's a chance the Cincinnati Bengals nuke the New England Patriots on Sunday, and I like stacking Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins as a way to get in on the fun.

For all the Patriots' issues in recent years, their defense has been solid. It remains to be seen if that will continue to be the case with Bill Belichick out the door. numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics aren't so sure, ranking the Pats' D 11th-worst coming into the campaign, including sixth-worst in pass defense.

The Bengals' implied total is 24.5 points, so oddsmakers are expecting them to have success, and I want to pick on that New England pass defense with Burrow, who is -152 to throw over 1.5 touchdowns, according to the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

My reasoning for going with Higgins over Ja'Marr Chase ($9,100) is three-fold. Chase has barely practiced lately, Chase will likely see a lot of stud corner Christian Gonzalez, and Higgins' salary is significantly lower than Chase's. With that said, our NFL DFS projections aren't too worried about Chase, pegging him to score 15.3 FanDuel points (second-most at WR), so if you prefer Chase, go for it.

Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins

Christian Kirk ($6,100) and De'Von Achane ($7,200)

The Jacksonville Jaguars-Miami Dolphins matchup profiles as an elite spot for DFS as it carries both a high total (49.5) and close spread (3.5 in favor of Miami). It could lead to our dream scenario of a back-and-forth shootout where both offenses keep their foot on the gas for 60 minutes.

This will be a popular game for DFS -- as will the next game we'll talk about -- but I think a Christian Kirk-De'Von Achane game stack could be a unique way to get exposure to it.

Achane was ridiculously productive on limited touches last year, and we know he has slate-winning upside. We could see that upside on Sunday against a Jacksonville run D that ranks eighth-worst by numberFire's metrics. Achane against the Jags' run defense is one of the slate's matchups to target. Achane's rushing plus receiving yards line is set at 80.5, and he's +110 to score a touchdown.

As for the Jags' piece of this game stack, Kirk catches my eye at his friendly salary, although you can also make strong cases for Travis Etienne ($7,500) or Evan Engram ($6,200).

Kirk had a meh 2023, but he should benefit from Calvin Ridley's departure. Behind Kirk on the depth chart are two newcomers to the Jags, Gabriel Davis ($6,100) and Brian Thomas Jr. ($5,100). Kirk and Engram may benefit early this year from their existing rapport with Trevor Lawrence ($7,400).

At the end of the day, there are a lot of ways you can stack this game, but Kirk is an opening-week core play for me.

Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions

Matthew Stafford ($7,300), Cooper Kupp ($7,000) and Jahmyr Gibbs ($8,000)

The other popular game to stack in Week 1 will be the Sunday night affair between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions (SNF is now part of FanDuel's main slate -- among other changes). This playoff rematch features a slate-high 52.5-point total and 4.5-point spread. Plus, it's indoors. We can't ask for much more.

Like we just talked about with Dolphins-Jags, there are several ways to stack this one, and a lot of the key figures will likely be chalky. My favorite way is to stack Matthew Stafford with either Puka Nacua ($8,400) or Cooper Kupp and run it back with Jahmyr Gibbs.

For game-theory reasons, you have to at least consider going light on this game, but the shootout potential is undeniable.

Stafford torched the Lions in the postseason a year ago, racking up 367 passing yards and 2 scores. Kupp got nine targets in that game, and while he was nowhere near as productive as Puka in the contest (27 yards to Nacua's 181 on 10 looks), Kupp could be in line for a bounce-back year. Puka dealt with a knee injury in training camp, and offseason reports on Kupp have been overwhelmingly positive.

Kupp's receiving yards prop (66.5) isn't far behind Puka's (73.5), and both have +120 odds to score a touchdown. With Kupp listed at $7,000 and Nacua at $8,400, give me Kupp. However, if draft percentage projections around the industry have Kupp being way more popular than Puka, I may change my tune.

Gibbs is a do-it-all force who showed plenty of upside as a rookie. David Montgomery ($7,000) isn't going to disappear, but Gibbs offers more big-play juice. Plus, their TD odds are nearly identical, with Montgomery at -140 odds to score a touchdown and Gibbs checking in at -130.

Gibbs' rushing plus receiving prop is at 80.5 yards, and the loss of Aaron Donald should be a big negative for LA's run defense.

Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jayden Daniels ($7,000), Terry McLaurin ($6,200) and Rachaad White ($7,700)

A sneaky game to stack -- at least in my eyes -- is the Washington Commanders at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the over/under is a meh 42.5, I think this game could end up being a shootout, and the spread is just 3.5 (in favor of the Bucs).

Often times in NFL DFS, the masses tend to take a wait-and-see approach with rookies, making this week a good time to get on the Jayden Daniels train.

I'll be honest -- I have no idea if Daniels will be any good. But I know that he possesses a skillset that could be perfect for fantasy as he ran for 1,134 yards and 10 tuddies in his final college campaign. Oddsmakers are expecting him to run a good bit from the jump, with Daniels' rushing prop set at 39.5 yards. That alone makes him intriguing in DFS. He also has the shortest anytime TD odds on Washington (+200).

After Washington dealt away Jahan Dotson and lost Curtis Samuel in free agency, their WR depth chart is thin behind Terry McLaurin. That's not necessarily a bad thing in DFS, though, as it could make their target distribution more predictable -- read: a lot of looks for McLaurin. His $6,200 salary is handy, and McLaurin's +220 odds to score a touchdown are the second-best on the Commanders.

I waffled hard on whether the Tampa piece should be Rachaad White or Chris Godwin ($5,600) -- I'm not super into Mike Evans at a $7,900 salary -- before settling on White. I like Godwin a whole bunch, too, and will have lots of exposure to him, as well.

As for White, he ended up with a monopoly in this backfield in 2023, riding that volume to a lot of fantasy goodness. I'm not sure he gets that same role in 2024, but I know this matchup is a fantastic one. A year ago, Washington permitted the fourth-most FanDuel points per game to RBs (23.7), and numberFire ranks the Commanders' run D fifth-worst heading into the new year.

White is +120 reach paydirt, and his prop for rushing plus receiving yards is 84.5. His rushing attempts prop is at 15.5 while his receptions prop is 3.5. So, at least for Week 1, White is expected to handle good volume once again.

