3 FanDuel NFL DFS Matchups to Target in Week 1

When playing NFL DFS on FanDuel, we have to factor in matchups when rostering players. A running back who was a superb play one week might be a poor play the next week.

This article will help identify the best matchups to target on a given main slate. Which matchups stand out this week?

All betting odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published. We'll reference our NFL DFS projections.

NFL DFS Matchups to Target for Week 1

Alvin Kamara vs. Panthers Rush Defense

The New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers game doesn't exactly leap off the page for DFS, as it comes in with a middling 41.5 total, and the Saints aren't necessarily expected to dominate as 3.5-point home favorites.

But if someone is going to be busy in this one, it's Alvin Kamara ($7,100), who should remain a focal point in this offense. In 2023, Kamara averaged 14.2 rush attempts and 7.1 targets across his 12 games playing at least 50% of the snaps, which was good for 28.3 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets). For context, that elite workload even put him ahead of Christian McCaffrey's 27.4 adjusted opportunities per game.

Derek Carr's tendency to check down to Kamara is unlikely to change, as PFF ranks the New Orleans offensive line 31st heading into the season. That may not bode well for Kamara's rushing output, but being utilized as Carr's safety net will be a quick and easy way for him to rack up FanDuel points.

If there's a defense that could give the Saints' rushing attack some leeway, though, it's this Carolina d-line. The Panthers ranked 31st in schedule-adjusted rush defense last season, per numberFire, which contributed to them allowing the sixth-most FanDuel points per game to RBs. Considering PFF ranks the defensive line at 29th this year, we should expect more of the same in 2024.

On FanDuel Sportsbook, Kamara's line for player rushing + receiving yards sits at 85.5.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

According to our NFL DFS projections, Kamara is the best point-per-dollar value at running back, and he's projected for the fourth-most FanDuel points at the position. With 29-year-old RB Jamaal Williams and gadget player Taysom Hill looking like the only competition for Kamara this week, he should have a clear path to fantasy points in a plus matchup.

De'Von Achane vs. Jaguars Rush Defense

De'Von Achane ($7,200) was a favorite of the FanDuel Research staff for season-long drafts this summer, which included picking him as a league-winner and breakout candidate.

Well, we will soon see if that optimism proves to be correct, but if nothing else, Achane is in a spot to hit the ground running in Week 1 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Miami Dolphins are 3.5-point home favorites over the Jags in a game that holds a 48.5 over/under, so we're already looking at an ideal offensive environment for Achane to thrive.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

But the defensive matchup specifically checks out for the dynamic running back, as Jacksonville finished ranked 24th in schedule-adjusted rush defense in 2023, per numberFire. Given that the team enters this season with PFF's 26th-ranked defensive line, this unit should continue to be vulnerable versus the run.

If that wasn't enough, the Jaguars were also attacked relentlessly through the air by opposing backfields last year. Running backs piled up league-high marks in running back targets (131) and receptions (109), resulting in the third-most receiving yards (771) allowed to the position.

The biggest hurdle for Achane will be volume. In the nine games he played meaningful snaps last season, he averaged 11.2 carries and 3.9 targets per game (19.0 adjusted opportunities) with a 50.9% snap rate while splitting time with Raheem Mostert. Mostert should begin the year with a similar role -- he hogged 70.4% of the team's rushed inside the 5-yard line -- and it's possible rookie Jaylen Wright mixes in, as well.

This adds some risk, particularly because we can't expect Achane to average an absurd 7.8 yards per rush attempt in 2024.

Still, he produced 20-plus points in five games -- including his breakthrough 49.3-point performance in Week 3 -- and anyone with that kind of slate-breaking potential is in play when they have just the 10th-highest salary at the position. He should continue to get opportunities lining up at wide receiver, too, which will help give him get looks despite the crowded backfield.

Our model projects Achane for the fifth-most FanDuel points among RBs and also views him as the fifth-best value at his salary.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin vs. Commanders Pass Defense

Sunday night's potential shootout between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions should get a lot of attention, and the Buffalo Bills are in a plum spot against an Arizona Cardinals defense that could be bad from top to bottom again this season.

But if we're looking for a slightly less obvious matchup to target, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' passing attack could have a field day versus the Washington Commanders.

Washington was numberFire's 31st-ranked adjusted pass defense in 2023, and they allowed the second-most FanDuel points per game to wideouts. PFF lists their secondary 30th in their offseason rankings, too.

Add in that PFF also gives modest ranks to both the defensive line (19th) and linebacker unit (17th), and there's a distinct possibility that this will be a defense we attack often this year.

This opens the door for Mike Evans ($7,900) and Chris Godwin ($5,600) to put up numbers as the top options in this passing attack. In 2023, Evans logged a 24.5% target share and 41.3% air yards share while Godwin notched a 23.8% target share and 26.2% air yards share.

Godwin is particularly intriguing as a value play. He's a touchdown regression candidate after scoring just three TDs (two receiving and one rushing), and that's despite him and Evans having an identical 25.4% red zone target share. While Evans did have a much higher end zone target share (47.2% to 27.8%), he shouldn't have finished with a whopping 11 more receiving TDs than Godwin.

Our projections see Godwin as the second-best value at WR on the main slate.

While it probably isn't worth stacking the Tampa wideouts with quarterback Baker Mayfield on a slate with far more enticing signal-callers, it could be a spot to try rookie Jayden Daniels ($7,000) as a bring-back option in the hopes his dual-threat upside comes through in his NFL debut.

Gear up for NFL season! Customers who bet $5 will get a free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube & YouTube TV! This promo expires September 22nd. See here for full terms and conditions.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.