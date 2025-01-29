4 Key Stats to Know for Super Bowl LIX Between the Chiefs and Eagles

The impending battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX is expected to be an intriguing matchup across both sides of the ball. For the Chiefs, all eyes will be on Patrick Mahomes squaring off against the Eagles' daunting defense.

Meanwhile, Philly's dynamic rushing duo of Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley is slated to face Kansas City's defense that tends to perform well in the postseason under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Before the big game kicks off, let's take a look at a few stats to know for Super Bowl LIX between the Chiefs and Eagles.

Stats to Know for Super Bowl LIX

Saquon Barkley Is Logging 2.61 Rushing Yards Over Expected Per Attempt in the Playoffs

Make no mistake about it, the Eagles deploy one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL this season, averaging the second-most rushing yards per game (179.3). While Philly imposed their will on the ground during the regular season, they've carried over that success to the playoffs -- and then some.

To be more specific, Saquon Barkley been nearly unstoppable through the Eagles' first three playoff matchups, producing 159.0 scrimmage yards per game and 1.7 rushing touchdowns per game on 24.3 total touches per game. According to NextGenStats, Barkley has also tallied an impressive 2.61 rushing yards over expected per attempt in his first postseason appearance with Philly.

Just to illustrate how special Barkley has been in these playoffs, Derrick Henry had the most rushing yards over expected per attempt (1.77) in the NFL during the regular season while Barkley had the second-most (1.62). There's no doubt Barkley's playoff rushing metrics have been aided by his explosive rushing touchdowns as he's notched three touchdowns of 60-plus yards across the Eagles' three postseason contests.

Bottling up Barkley will be a priority for a Chiefs defense that is 16th in adjusted defensive rushing NEP per play. It's going to take a near-perfect outing from everyone on Philadelphia's roster to take down the reigning champs, but it would certainly help if Barkley can continue manufacturing chunk plays in the running game.

The Eagles Are +10 in the Turnover Margin During the Postseason

Entering the Super Bowl, only the Buffalo Bills -- who the Chiefs defeated in the AFC Championship -- had a higher turnover margin per game (+1.4) than the Eagles (+1.1). Philadelphia's defense has excelled at making plays throughout the entire season, but they've turned it up a notch when it's mattered most.

Across the Eagles' first three playoff games, they are an incredible +10 in the turnover margin. In the NFC Championship victory over the Washington Commanders, Philly forced four turnovers after combining for six takeaways in their first two postseason wins against the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams.

Winning the turnover battle is crucial against any opponent, but that holds especially true when speaking about the Chiefs. Even when teams play mistake-free football, Kansas City has discovered endless ways to still come away with a win.

Before losing a fumble in the AFC title match versus the Bills, the Chiefs had gone eight consecutive games without turning the ball over. So even with the Eagles creating extra possessions for their offense often this postseason, they may have a tough time forcing Mahomes and the Chiefs into making mistakes in the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes Is Recording a 5.7% Sack Rate This Season

You could make a long list on why Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL. Whether it's his uncanny ability to excel in off-script situations or limit turnovers, arguably Mahomes' most impressive trait is his ability to avoid being sacked.

Even with Kansas City making alterations to their offensive line throughout the campaign, Mahomes is recording a fantastic 5.7% sack rate in his 18 starts. Comparatively, Jalen Hurts is sporting a 9.6% sack rate in his 16 starts as he tends to struggle at evading sacks when he's under pressure.

Avoiding sacks will be vital for Mahomes against a Philly defensive front that has been dominant in these playoffs. The Eagles have accumulated 10 sacks in their first three postseason matchups, and their defensive line has consistently made life difficult on opposing signal-callers.

It goes without saying that a team can benefit from their quarterback steering clear of having negative plays. Given how this game could turn out, the winner of the Super Bowl could be decided by which quarterback between Mahomes and Hurts limits the detrimental plays.

Xavier Worthy Leads the Chiefs with a 25.8% Target Share Since Week 16

Even with Travis Kelce finishing with only 2 receptions for 19 yards on 4 targets in the AFC Championship, the All-Pro tight end still remains Mahomes' favorite option in the passing game. At the same time, rookie Xavier Worthy has emerged as a dynamic No. 2 option in the latter part of the season.

Since Week 16 -- which was when Marquise Brown made his season debut -- Worthy leads the Chiefs in target share (25.8%), receptions per game (6.5), receiving yards per game (68.5), and yards per route run (2.34). Although that's just a four-game sample -- excluding the Week 18 game where KC rested most of their starters -- Worthy has noticeably gained the trust of Mahomes.

The return of Brown and the emergence of Worthy has directly correlated to Mahomes' expected points added per drop back going from 0.08 in his first 14 starts to a whopping 0.36 in his last four starts. Worthy's increased usage has also translated to when the Chiefs get in scoring position as he's posting a team-high 40.7% red-zone target share since Week 16.

When these two teams met in Super Bowl LVII, the second-leading receiver for the Chiefs in that game was JuJu Smith-Schuster, which goes to show how lackluster Kansas City's pass-catching group was just a couple of years ago. This time around, the Chiefs will be deploying Worthy -- and Brown -- as productive secondary options to Kelce.

