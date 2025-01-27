2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket: Updated Schedule for Super Bowl LIX

With the Conference Championships now complete, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are left to compete for the Lombardi Trophy.

Let's look at how far the playoff picture has come in the road to Super Bowl LIX.

Teams That Have Clinched a Playoff Spot

These are all the teams that officially clinched a spot in the playoffs.

AFC

NFC

2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

NFL Playoffs Schedule

Here is the schedule for each round of playoffs:

Super Wild Card Weekend: January 11th through January 13th

January 11th through January 13th Divisional Round: January 18th and 19th

January 18th and 19th AFC & NFC Championships: January 26th

January 26th Super Bowl 59: February 9th

NFL Playoffs Odds

Here are the FanDuel Sportsbook odds to win the Super Bowl:

