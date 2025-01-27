2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket: Updated Schedule for Super Bowl LIX
With the Conference Championships now complete, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are left to compete for the Lombardi Trophy.
Let's look at how far the playoff picture has come in the road to Super Bowl LIX.
Teams That Have Clinched a Playoff Spot
These are all the teams that officially clinched a spot in the playoffs.
AFC
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Buffalo Bills (eliminated)
- Baltimore Ravens (eliminated)
- Houston Texans (eliminated)
- Los Angeles Chargers (eliminated)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (eliminated)
- Denver Broncos (eliminated)
NFC
- Detroit Lions (eliminated)
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (eliminated)
- Los Angeles Rams (eliminated)
- Minnesota Vikings (eliminated)
- Washington Commanders (eliminated)
- Green Bay Packers (eliminated)
2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket
Download the printable bracket here.
NFL Playoffs Schedule
Here is the schedule for each round of playoffs:
- Super Wild Card Weekend: January 11th through January 13th
- Divisional Round: January 18th and 19th
- AFC & NFC Championships: January 26th
- Super Bowl 59: February 9th
NFL Playoffs Odds
Here are the FanDuel Sportsbook odds to win the Super Bowl:
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
