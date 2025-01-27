FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket: Updated Schedule for Super Bowl LIX

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

With the Conference Championships now complete, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are left to compete for the Lombardi Trophy.

Let's look at how far the playoff picture has come in the road to Super Bowl LIX.

Teams That Have Clinched a Playoff Spot

These are all the teams that officially clinched a spot in the playoffs.

AFC

  1. Kansas City Chiefs
  2. Buffalo Bills (eliminated)
  3. Baltimore Ravens (eliminated)
  4. Houston Texans (eliminated)
  5. Los Angeles Chargers (eliminated)
  6. Pittsburgh Steelers (eliminated)
  7. Denver Broncos (eliminated)

NFC

  1. Detroit Lions (eliminated)
  2. Philadelphia Eagles
  3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (eliminated)
  4. Los Angeles Rams (eliminated)
  5. Minnesota Vikings (eliminated)
  6. Washington Commanders (eliminated)
  7. Green Bay Packers (eliminated)

2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

NFL Playoffs Schedule

Here is the schedule for each round of playoffs:

  • Super Wild Card Weekend: January 11th through January 13th
  • Divisional Round: January 18th and 19th
  • AFC & NFC Championships: January 26th
  • Super Bowl 59: February 9th

NFL Playoffs Odds

Here are the FanDuel Sportsbook odds to win the Super Bowl:

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

You can also check out the expert picks and predictions for the big game at FanDuel Research.

