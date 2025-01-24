4 Best NFL Touchdown Prop Bets for the Conference Championships

Taking anytime touchdown props via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook is a fun way to wager on the NFL.

Jalen Hurts has been a full practice participant this week after suffering a knee injury in the Divisional Round win over the Los Angeles Rams, and there is no indication from the Philadelphia Eagles that Hurts will be severely limited in the NFC Championship game. That being said, I'm still a bit skeptical that Hurts will be as mobile and have his usual short-yardage role against the Washington Commanders.

In the Divisional Round matchup against the Rams, the Eagles were faced with a third-and-one or third-and-two three times, and they elected to hand the ball to Saquon Barkley in all three instances. Additionally, after carrying the ball 5 times for 67 yards and a TD in the first half of the victory versus Los Angeles, Hurts logged just 3 rushing yards on 2 carries (one being a kneel down to end the game) in the second half of the contest after sustaining his knee injury.

Even with Hurts' limited mobility in the Divisional Round, Barkley finished with 232 scrimmage yards and 2 TDs on 30 touches. Barkley has now achieved multiple TDs in 7 of his 18 (38.9%) starts this season while the +200 odds for him to score twice on Sunday holds an implied probability of only 33.3%.

The matchup is a favorable one for Saquon as the Commanders -- who he scored twice against in both regular-season meetings -- are allowing the third-most yards per carry (4.9) and seventh-most rushing TDs (16) while recording the fourth-worst defensive rushing success rate (43.0%) to RBs, per NextGenStats.

With Hurts potentially seeing less usage in short-yardage situations and Barkley posting a team-high 80.0% red-zone rushing share in Philly's first two postseason games, I like Saquon's chances of crossing the goal line twice for the second straight week.

Despite going 0-for-2 on Jayden Daniels to score a TD in Washington's first two playoffs, I'm going right back to the well in Sunday's pivotal showdown versus Philadelphia. The rushing volume is tough to ignore for Daniels through his first two postseason outings as he's averaging 14.5 rushing attempts per game, 10.0 designed rushing attempts per game, and 43.5 rushing yards per game.

On top of that, Daniels is leading the Commanders with a 47.4% red-zone rushing share in these playoffs. Despite the rookie signal-caller failing to find the end zone with his legs in six straight starts, the pure rushing volume and red-zone usage he's seen in recent weeks suggests he'll be hitting paydirt soon.

There could be some hesitation placing confidence in Daniels to perform well in a hostile playoff environment, but he's been far from a typical rookie QB. While many could argue that the Commanders have a bright future ahead with plenty of deep postseason runs with Daniels under center, Washington knows how tough it is to replicate success in the NFL.

Taking that into account, there's no reason for the Commanders to hold back or limit Daniels in the running game despite it being his debut season. In a win-or-go-home scenario against a division rival, I'm expecting a healthy dose of Daniels in Washington's ground attack on Sunday.

To the dismay of plenty of football fans that are rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs to fall short in their quest for three straight Super Bowls, Travis Kelce has seemingly hit the proverbial playoff switch again. After putting up a pedestrian -- at least for his standards -- 97 receptions, 823 receiving yards, and 3 receiving TDs in the regular season, Kelce notched 7 catches for 117 yards and a TD on 8 targets in the Divisional Round versus the Houston Texans.

Along with producing 71-plus receiving yards in 14 straight postseason outings, Kelce has also accumulated 14 TDs during that span. While Kelce was able to perform well against Houston's third-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense last week, he'll get to face a Buffalo Bills team that is 21st in schedule-adjusted pass defense (compared to 6th in schedule-adjusted run defense).

In addition to Buffalo showing signs of being a pass-funnel defense, they'll be starting a rookie safety with Cole Bishop drawing the start over Taylor Rapp, who has been ruled out due to a hip injury. Andy Reid is smart enough to dial up plays for Patrick Mahomes and Kelce to attack the first-year safety in coverage whenever they get an opportunity.

Over the three games where Marquise Brown has been active for the Chiefs, Kelce is tied for the highest target share (25.2%) while registering the second-highest red-zone target share (29.2%) and highest end-zone target share (37.5%) in that small sample. FanDuel Research's NFL daily projections is giving Kelce the second-best chance (0.47) to score a receiving TD among all skill players in Sunday's games.

The Bills feature a dynamic rushing attack that can do damage in a variety of ways, but James Cook is the team's most explosive rusher. Despite being limited to a 49.6% snap rate in Buffalo's first two playoff games, Cook is still handling 20.0 rushing attempts per game, 93.5 rushing yards per game, and a team-high 46.4% red-zone rushing share.

During the regular season, Cook tallied a 48.0% snap rate, 12.9 rushing attempts per game, 63.1 rushing yards per game, and a 45.3% red-zone rushing share. So with the Bills seeking a spot in the Super Bowl, they understand handing the ball off to Cook more can make their offense even more lethal.

Entering Sunday's meeting with Kansas City, Cook has found the end zone at least once in 9 of his last 11 contests. Even though Cook doesn't have a consistent role in the passing game, his ability to turn any play into a TD gives him multiple avenues to score if Buffalo gives him a couple of targets.

Despite the Chiefs deploying a stout run defense that is allowing the eighth-fewest rushing TDs to RBs (9), they have surrendered 4.9 yards per attempt or more in three of their last four games (excluding Week 18 where they rested their starters). Even in a meh matchup, getting the RB who tied for the league lead in rushing TDs during the regular season at these odds seems pretty good.

