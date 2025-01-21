2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket: Updated Schedule for Conference Championships

With the NFL Divisional Round now complete, there are just four teams left competing.

Two will move onto the Super Bowl while others have been eliminated and look to the 2025 NFL Draft Order in anticipation. Did your favorite team make the cut? Let's look at the current playoff picture and the road to Super Bowl LIX.

Teams That Have Clinched a Playoff Spot

These are all the teams that officially clinched a spot in the playoffs.

AFC

NFC

2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

NFL Playoffs Schedule

Here is when each round of the playoffs will occur:

Super Wild Card Weekend: January 11th through January 13th

January 11th through January 13th Divisional Round: January 18th and 19th

January 18th and 19th AFC & NFC Championships: January 26th

January 26th Super Bowl 59: February 9th

AFC and NFC Games Schedule

Here are the games being played during the upcoming Conference Championships. All times are Eastern.

Sunday, January 26th

NFL Playoffs Odds

Here are the FanDuel Sportsbook odds to win the Super Bowl:

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Philadelphia Eagles +175 Kansas City Chiefs +220 Buffalo Bills +260 Washington Commanders +850 View more odds in Sportsbook

You can also check out the expert picks and predictions for each game at FanDuel Research.

