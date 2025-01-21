2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket: Updated Schedule for Conference Championships
With the NFL Divisional Round now complete, there are just four teams left competing.
Two will move onto the Super Bowl while others have been eliminated and look to the 2025 NFL Draft Order in anticipation. Did your favorite team make the cut? Let's look at the current playoff picture and the road to Super Bowl LIX.
Teams That Have Clinched a Playoff Spot
These are all the teams that officially clinched a spot in the playoffs.
AFC
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Buffalo Bills
- Baltimore Ravens (eliminated)
- Houston Texans (eliminated)
- Los Angeles Chargers (eliminated)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (eliminated)
- Denver Broncos (eliminated)
NFC
- Detroit Lions (eliminated)
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (eliminated)
- Los Angeles Rams (eliminated)
- Minnesota Vikings (eliminated)
- Washington Commanders
- Green Bay Packers (eliminated)
2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket
Download the printable bracket here.
NFL Playoffs Schedule
Here is when each round of the playoffs will occur:
- Super Wild Card Weekend: January 11th through January 13th
- Divisional Round: January 18th and 19th
- AFC & NFC Championships: January 26th
- Super Bowl 59: February 9th
AFC and NFC Games Schedule
Here are the games being played during the upcoming Conference Championships. All times are Eastern.
Sunday, January 26th
- Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles, 3 p.m.
- Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 6:30 p.m.
NFL Playoffs Odds
Here are the FanDuel Sportsbook odds to win the Super Bowl:
