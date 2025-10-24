4 Best NFL Touchdown Bets for Week 8

Taking anytime touchdown props via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook is a fun way to wager on the NFL.

Best NFL TD Picks: Week 8

Much has been made about the split backfield between D'Andre Swift and rookie Kyle Monangai on the Chicago Bears, but make no mistake about it, Swift is still the primary back in this offense. In Chicago's first two games out of the bye week, Swift has looked like an entirely different back due to the offensive line performing much better and head coach Ben Johnson maximizing Swift's skill set of being better when he's out in space.

During this two-game span, Swift is averaging 156.5 scrimmage yards per game and 18.0 touches per game on a 55.6% snap rate and 49.2% route rate (compared to Monangai logging 69.0 scrimmage yards per game and 10.5 touches per game on a 38.9% snap rate and 33.3% route rate), per Next Gen Stats. Swift also had 7 of the 10 red-zone carries by the Bears' backs in Week 7, and despite being on the injury report, he was limited in practices last week with the same groin injury before posting 138 scrimmage yards and a score.

The matchup couldn't be much better for Swift, as the Bears are taking on a Baltimore Ravens defense that is 25th in rushing touchdowns (7) and 30th in rushing yards over expected per attempt allowed (1.10) to running backs, and Sunday's Bears-Ravens matchup has a total approaching 50 points. Chicago has also become more of a run-oriented offense, recording the sixth-lowest pass rate over expected this season (-4.4%) and the third-lowest pass rate over expected (-10.9%) in Week 7.

I'm not typically someone who is aggressive in the multi-touchdown market, but I believe there are plenty of reasons to take a chance on Bijan Robinson to cross the goal line at least twice on Sunday. For starters, he's facing a sinking Miami Dolphins team that is 22nd in target rate (21.2%), 30th in yards per route run (1.61), 31st in rushing yards over expected per attempt (1.33), and 32nd in explosive runs allowed (runs of 10-plus yards; 27) to running backs this season.

Four of the last five starting running backs the Dolphins have faced has scored at least one touchdown, and five of the last six backs they've faced have tallied 111-plus scrimmage yards. Even though Tyler Allgeier can also garner carries in the red zone for the Atlanta Falcons, he's listed as questionable for Sunday's contest with hip/knee injuries, and Bijan's versatile role makes him a threat to score in a variety of ways.

In addition to the Falcons potentially leaning on their rushing attack and quick passing game even more with Michael Penix Jr. also questionable, Bijan still leads this backfield with a 76.7% snap rate, 71.4% route rate, and 63.3% red-zone snap rate. On top of that, Bijan has the second-highest target share (19.8%) and most yards per route run (2.48) in Atlanta's offense, and the Falcons are decent-sized favorites at home following their loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 -- a game in which Bijan was limited to only 40 rushing yards.

I couldn't go the entire article without picking at least one tight end to find the end zone with National Tight Ends Day taking place on Sunday. Of the tight ends suiting up this week, Cade Otton has a perfect blend of a potential increased role and matchup in a dome game versus the New Orleans Saints.

Amid the injuries the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with at receiver and running back, Otton has the second-highest target share (20.5%), most receptions per game (6.0), and most receiving yards (58.0) among Tampa Bay's pass catchers over the last two weeks. Otton is also pacing the team in snap rate (98.3%), route rate (83.5%), and red-zone snap rate (100.0%) during that two-game span, so it's only a matter of time before Baker Mayfield and Otton connect on their first touchdown of the season.

Across the first seven weeks, the Saints have shown signs of being a pass-funnel on defense (25th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 11th in schedule-adjusted run defense). Against tight ends this year, New Orleans is also 23rd in receiving touchdowns (4) and 21st in yards per route run (1.43) given up.

The game with the highest total this week features the Denver Broncos and the Dallas Cowboys, in large part due to Dallas being 28th or worse in both schedule-adjusted pass defense and schedule-adjusted run defense. For Sunday's touchdown pick in the Broncos-Cowboys clash, we'll be targeting Dallas' vulnerable secondary by placing confidence in Courtland Sutton to add to his touchdown tally.

At the moment, Sutton leads the Broncos' aerial attack in route rate (87.9%), target share (20.7%), air yards share (33.8%), and end-zone target share (30.0%). Sutton also commands the most downfield targets (targets of 10-plus yards; 3.7) per game in Denver's offense, and this is a perfect opportunity for Bo Nix to begin completing some of the deep throws he's been missing all year.

Not many teams have been worse than the Cowboys against wide receivers, permitting the third-highest catch rate over expected (+5.3%), fifth-most yards per route run (1.75), most yards per target downfield (14.9), and third-highest end-zone catch rate (69.2%) to the position. With Sutton going three consecutive games without a score, Sunday's home bout versus Dallas is a premier chance for him to get back in the scoring column.

