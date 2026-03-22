4 Best Bets and Player Prop Betting Guide for Sunday's Men's College Basketball

The NCAA Tournament continues Sunday with a loaded slate of Round of 32 matchups, and today’s board offers strong value across tight spreads, high totals, and key underdog opportunities.

If you're searching for the best college basketball bets today, these games present clear edges based on pace, matchup dynamics, and current FanDuel odds.

Let’s break down the top bets and player props for today’s March Madness games.

4 Best Bets Today:

Best Bet #1: Miami +7.5 (-105) vs. Purdue

Spread: Purdue -7.5 (-115)

Purdue -7.5 (-115) Moneyline: Miami +285 / Purdue -365

Miami +285 / Purdue -365 Total: 147.5

Miami’s guard play gives them a strong path to stay competitive.

Why Miami can cover:

Shot creation from T. Donaldson and Dante Allen

Ability to push tempo and generate extra possessions

Purdue’s size advantage doesn’t always translate to margin

At +7.5 with plus-money upside on the moneyline, this is one of the best underdog spots on the slate.

Best Bet: Miami +7.5 (-105)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Miami @ Purdue Mar 22 4:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #2: Kentucky +4.5 (-102) vs. Iowa State

Spread: Iowa State -4.5 (-120)

Iowa State -4.5 (-120) Moneyline: Kentucky +180 / Iowa State -220

Kentucky +180 / Iowa State -220 Total: 146.5

This is one of the most competitive matchups of the day.

Why Kentucky is live:

Strong guard play led by Otega Oweh

Ability to create offense late

Iowa State’s slower pace limits separation

Best Bet: Kentucky +4.5 (-102)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Kentucky @ Iowa State Mar 22 6:45pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #3: Tennessee vs. Virginia — Under 137.5 (-110)

Spread: Tennessee -1 (-115)

Tennessee -1 (-115) Moneyline: Tennessee -115 / Virginia -105

Tennessee -115 / Virginia -105 Total: 137.5

This is one of the clearest pace-driven spots on the board.

Why the under stands out:

Virginia controls tempo as well as any team in the country

Tennessee is comfortable playing in half-court sets

Limited possessions reduce scoring opportunities

Best Bet: Under 137.5 (-110)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Tennessee @ Virginia Mar 22 10:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #4: Texas Tech -1.5 (+100) vs. Alabama

Spread: Texas Tech -1.5 (+100)

Texas Tech -1.5 (+100) Moneyline: Texas Tech -115 / Alabama -104

Texas Tech -115 / Alabama -104 Total: 164.5

This is a near pick’em where Texas Tech has the edge.

Why Texas Tech is the play:

More structured offense

Alabama dealing with multiple injuries

Better defensive consistency

Getting plus money on a slight favorite is strong value.

Best Bet: Texas Tech -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Texas Tech @ Alabama Mar 23 1:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Player Props Betting Guide:

Braden Smith (Purdue) — Over Points

Matchup: vs. Miami

Why this works:

High usage as lead guard

Benefits from Miami’s pace

Increased scoring role in competitive games

Best Bet: Smith Over Points

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Miami @ Purdue Mar 22 4:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Otega Oweh (Kentucky) — Over Points

Matchup: vs. Iowa State

Why this works:

Primary scorer for Kentucky

High shot volume in tight games

Will be leaned on late

Best Bet: Oweh Over Points

Otega Oweh (UK) - Total Points Otega Oweh (UK) Over @ Otega Oweh (UK) Under Mar 22 6:45pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Zuby Ejiofor (St. John’s) — Over Points

Matchup: vs. Kansas

Spread: St. John’s -3.5

St. John’s -3.5 Total: 144.5

Why this works:

Interior scoring presence

High involvement in offense

Kansas can be vulnerable inside

Best Bet: Ejiofor Over Points

Zuby Ejiofor (SJU) - Total Points Zuby Ejiofor (SJU) Over @ Zuby Ejiofor (SJU) Under Mar 22 9:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Boogie Fland (Florida) — Over Points

Matchup: vs. Iowa

Spread: Florida -10.5

Florida -10.5 Total: 144.5

Why this works:

Lead guard in high-usage role

Florida expected to score efficiently

Consistent scoring opportunities

Best Bet: Fland Over Points

Boogie Fland (FLA) - Total Points Boogie Fland (FLA) Over @ Boogie Fland (FLA) Under Mar 22 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Mason Falslev (Utah State) — Over Points

Matchup: vs. Arizona

Spread: Arizona -12.5

Arizona -12.5 Total: 154.5

Why this works:

Offensive focal point

High usage regardless of matchup

Underdog script increases volume

Best Bet: Falslev Over Points

Mason Falslev (USU) - Total Points Mason Falslev (USU) Over @ Mason Falslev (USU) Under Mar 22 11:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Solo Ball (UConn) — Over Points

Matchup: vs. UCLA

Spread: UConn -4.5

UConn -4.5 Total: 135.5

Why this works:

Key scorer in UConn’s offense

High minutes in competitive game

Strong role in half-court scoring

Best Bet: Ball Over Points

Solo Ball (CONN) - Total Points Solo Ball (CONN) Over @ Solo Ball (CONN) Under Mar 23 12:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Same Game Parlay Ideas:

Underdog Card:

Miami +7.5

Kentucky +4.5

Utah State +12.5

Favorites + Structure Card:

Texas Tech -1.5

Florida -10.5

UConn -4.5

Betting Strategy for Today

Target underdogs in spreads under 8 points

Look for unders in slower-paced matchups

Focus on high-usage players for props

Tournament games tend to:

Tighten defensively

Increase star player minutes

Be decided late

Final Betting Advice Thoughts

Sunday’s slate offers strong value across:

Competitive spreads

Underdog opportunities

Player props tied to usage

The key is identifying where pace, role, and game script create betting edges.

Best Bets Recap