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NCAAB

4 Best Bets and Player Prop Betting Guide for Sunday's Men's College Basketball

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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4 Best Bets and Player Prop Betting Guide for Sunday's Men's College Basketball

The NCAA Tournament continues Sunday with a loaded slate of Round of 32 matchups, and today’s board offers strong value across tight spreads, high totals, and key underdog opportunities.

If you're searching for the best college basketball bets today, these games present clear edges based on pace, matchup dynamics, and current FanDuel odds.

Let’s break down the top bets and player props for today’s March Madness games.

4 Best Bets Today:

Best Bet #1: Miami +7.5 (-105) vs. Purdue

  • Spread: Purdue -7.5 (-115)
  • Moneyline: Miami +285 / Purdue -365
  • Total: 147.5

Miami’s guard play gives them a strong path to stay competitive.

Why Miami can cover:

  • Shot creation from T. Donaldson and Dante Allen
  • Ability to push tempo and generate extra possessions
  • Purdue’s size advantage doesn’t always translate to margin

At +7.5 with plus-money upside on the moneyline, this is one of the best underdog spots on the slate.

Best Bet: Miami +7.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Miami
@
Purdue
Mar 22 4:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Best Bet #2: Kentucky +4.5 (-102) vs. Iowa State

  • Spread: Iowa State -4.5 (-120)
  • Moneyline: Kentucky +180 / Iowa State -220
  • Total: 146.5

This is one of the most competitive matchups of the day.

Why Kentucky is live:

  • Strong guard play led by Otega Oweh
  • Ability to create offense late
  • Iowa State’s slower pace limits separation

Best Bet: Kentucky +4.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Kentucky
@
Iowa State
Mar 22 6:45pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Best Bet #3: Tennessee vs. Virginia — Under 137.5 (-110)

  • Spread: Tennessee -1 (-115)
  • Moneyline: Tennessee -115 / Virginia -105
  • Total: 137.5

This is one of the clearest pace-driven spots on the board.

Why the under stands out:

  • Virginia controls tempo as well as any team in the country
  • Tennessee is comfortable playing in half-court sets
  • Limited possessions reduce scoring opportunities

Best Bet: Under 137.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Tennessee
@
Virginia
Mar 22 10:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Best Bet #4: Texas Tech -1.5 (+100) vs. Alabama

  • Spread: Texas Tech -1.5 (+100)
  • Moneyline: Texas Tech -115 / Alabama -104
  • Total: 164.5

This is a near pick’em where Texas Tech has the edge.

Why Texas Tech is the play:

  • More structured offense
  • Alabama dealing with multiple injuries
  • Better defensive consistency

Getting plus money on a slight favorite is strong value.

Best Bet: Texas Tech -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Texas Tech
@
Alabama
Mar 23 1:45am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Best Player Props Betting Guide:

Braden Smith (Purdue) — Over Points

Matchup: vs. Miami

Why this works:

  • High usage as lead guard
  • Benefits from Miami’s pace
  • Increased scoring role in competitive games

Best Bet: Smith Over Points

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Miami
@
Purdue
Mar 22 4:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Otega Oweh (Kentucky) — Over Points

Matchup: vs. Iowa State

Why this works:

  • Primary scorer for Kentucky
  • High shot volume in tight games
  • Will be leaned on late

Best Bet: Oweh Over Points

Otega Oweh (UK) - Total Points

Otega Oweh (UK) Over
@
Otega Oweh (UK) Under
Mar 22 6:45pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Zuby Ejiofor (St. John’s) — Over Points

Matchup: vs. Kansas

  • Spread: St. John’s -3.5
  • Total: 144.5

Why this works:

  • Interior scoring presence
  • High involvement in offense
  • Kansas can be vulnerable inside

Best Bet: Ejiofor Over Points

Zuby Ejiofor (SJU) - Total Points

Zuby Ejiofor (SJU) Over
@
Zuby Ejiofor (SJU) Under
Mar 22 9:15pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Boogie Fland (Florida) — Over Points

Matchup: vs. Iowa

  • Spread: Florida -10.5
  • Total: 144.5

Why this works:

  • Lead guard in high-usage role
  • Florida expected to score efficiently
  • Consistent scoring opportunities

Best Bet: Fland Over Points

Boogie Fland (FLA) - Total Points

Boogie Fland (FLA) Over
@
Boogie Fland (FLA) Under
Mar 22 11:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Mason Falslev (Utah State) — Over Points

Matchup: vs. Arizona

  • Spread: Arizona -12.5
  • Total: 154.5

Why this works:

  • Offensive focal point
  • High usage regardless of matchup
  • Underdog script increases volume

Best Bet: Falslev Over Points

Mason Falslev (USU) - Total Points

Mason Falslev (USU) Over
@
Mason Falslev (USU) Under
Mar 22 11:50pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Solo Ball (UConn) — Over Points

Matchup: vs. UCLA

  • Spread: UConn -4.5
  • Total: 135.5

Why this works:

  • Key scorer in UConn’s offense
  • High minutes in competitive game
  • Strong role in half-court scoring

Best Bet: Ball Over Points

Solo Ball (CONN) - Total Points

Solo Ball (CONN) Over
@
Solo Ball (CONN) Under
Mar 23 12:45am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Same Game Parlay Ideas:

Underdog Card:

  • Miami +7.5
  • Kentucky +4.5
  • Utah State +12.5

Favorites + Structure Card:

  • Texas Tech -1.5
  • Florida -10.5
  • UConn -4.5

Betting Strategy for Today

  • Target underdogs in spreads under 8 points
  • Look for unders in slower-paced matchups
  • Focus on high-usage players for props

Tournament games tend to:

  • Tighten defensively
  • Increase star player minutes
  • Be decided late

Final Betting Advice Thoughts

Sunday’s slate offers strong value across:

  • Competitive spreads
  • Underdog opportunities
  • Player props tied to usage

The key is identifying where pace, role, and game script create betting edges.

Best Bets Recap

  • Miami +7.5 (-105)
  • Kentucky +4.5 (-102)
  • Tennessee vs. Virginia Under 137.5 (-110)
  • Texas Tech -1.5 (+100)

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