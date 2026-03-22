4 Best Bets and Player Prop Betting Guide for Sunday's Men's College Basketball
The NCAA Tournament continues Sunday with a loaded slate of Round of 32 matchups, and today’s board offers strong value across tight spreads, high totals, and key underdog opportunities.
If you're searching for the best college basketball bets today, these games present clear edges based on pace, matchup dynamics, and current FanDuel odds.
Let’s break down the top bets and player props for today’s March Madness games.
4 Best Bets Today:
Best Bet #1: Miami +7.5 (-105) vs. Purdue
- Spread: Purdue -7.5 (-115)
- Moneyline: Miami +285 / Purdue -365
- Total: 147.5
Miami’s guard play gives them a strong path to stay competitive.
Why Miami can cover:
- Shot creation from T. Donaldson and Dante Allen
- Ability to push tempo and generate extra possessions
- Purdue’s size advantage doesn’t always translate to margin
At +7.5 with plus-money upside on the moneyline, this is one of the best underdog spots on the slate.
Best Bet: Miami +7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #2: Kentucky +4.5 (-102) vs. Iowa State
- Spread: Iowa State -4.5 (-120)
- Moneyline: Kentucky +180 / Iowa State -220
- Total: 146.5
This is one of the most competitive matchups of the day.
Why Kentucky is live:
- Strong guard play led by Otega Oweh
- Ability to create offense late
- Iowa State’s slower pace limits separation
Best Bet: Kentucky +4.5 (-102)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #3: Tennessee vs. Virginia — Under 137.5 (-110)
- Spread: Tennessee -1 (-115)
- Moneyline: Tennessee -115 / Virginia -105
- Total: 137.5
This is one of the clearest pace-driven spots on the board.
Why the under stands out:
- Virginia controls tempo as well as any team in the country
- Tennessee is comfortable playing in half-court sets
- Limited possessions reduce scoring opportunities
Best Bet: Under 137.5 (-110)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #4: Texas Tech -1.5 (+100) vs. Alabama
- Spread: Texas Tech -1.5 (+100)
- Moneyline: Texas Tech -115 / Alabama -104
- Total: 164.5
This is a near pick’em where Texas Tech has the edge.
Why Texas Tech is the play:
- More structured offense
- Alabama dealing with multiple injuries
- Better defensive consistency
Getting plus money on a slight favorite is strong value.
Best Bet: Texas Tech -1.5 (+100)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Player Props Betting Guide:
Braden Smith (Purdue) — Over Points
Matchup: vs. Miami
Why this works:
- High usage as lead guard
- Benefits from Miami’s pace
- Increased scoring role in competitive games
Best Bet: Smith Over Points
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Otega Oweh (Kentucky) — Over Points
Matchup: vs. Iowa State
Why this works:
- Primary scorer for Kentucky
- High shot volume in tight games
- Will be leaned on late
Best Bet: Oweh Over Points
Otega Oweh (UK) - Total Points
Zuby Ejiofor (St. John’s) — Over Points
Matchup: vs. Kansas
- Spread: St. John’s -3.5
- Total: 144.5
Why this works:
- Interior scoring presence
- High involvement in offense
- Kansas can be vulnerable inside
Best Bet: Ejiofor Over Points
Zuby Ejiofor (SJU) - Total Points
Boogie Fland (Florida) — Over Points
Matchup: vs. Iowa
- Spread: Florida -10.5
- Total: 144.5
Why this works:
- Lead guard in high-usage role
- Florida expected to score efficiently
- Consistent scoring opportunities
Best Bet: Fland Over Points
Boogie Fland (FLA) - Total Points
Mason Falslev (Utah State) — Over Points
Matchup: vs. Arizona
- Spread: Arizona -12.5
- Total: 154.5
Why this works:
- Offensive focal point
- High usage regardless of matchup
- Underdog script increases volume
Best Bet: Falslev Over Points
Mason Falslev (USU) - Total Points
Solo Ball (UConn) — Over Points
Matchup: vs. UCLA
- Spread: UConn -4.5
- Total: 135.5
Why this works:
- Key scorer in UConn’s offense
- High minutes in competitive game
- Strong role in half-court scoring
Best Bet: Ball Over Points
Solo Ball (CONN) - Total Points
Same Game Parlay Ideas:
Underdog Card:
- Miami +7.5
- Kentucky +4.5
- Utah State +12.5
Favorites + Structure Card:
- Texas Tech -1.5
- Florida -10.5
- UConn -4.5
Betting Strategy for Today
- Target underdogs in spreads under 8 points
- Look for unders in slower-paced matchups
- Focus on high-usage players for props
Tournament games tend to:
- Tighten defensively
- Increase star player minutes
- Be decided late
Final Betting Advice Thoughts
Sunday’s slate offers strong value across:
- Competitive spreads
- Underdog opportunities
- Player props tied to usage
The key is identifying where pace, role, and game script create betting edges.
Best Bets Recap
- Miami +7.5 (-105)
- Kentucky +4.5 (-102)
- Tennessee vs. Virginia Under 137.5 (-110)
- Texas Tech -1.5 (+100)