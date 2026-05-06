WNBA MVP Odds for 2026: A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark in Their Own Tier

The start of the WNBA season is approaching, with the May 8th Opening Night just two days away.

Las Vegas superstar A'ja Wilson has taken home four of the past six WNBA MVP awards. Will Wilson take home another MVP trophy in 2026, or will someone else win the award?

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, here are the 2026 WNBA MVP odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

2026 WNBA MVP Odds

Full list available at FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA MVP odds.

Player Odds A'ja Wilson +200 Caitlin Clark +260 Napheesa Collier +1000 Breanna Stewart +1000 Sabrina Ionescu +1500 Paige Bueckers +2000 Alyssa Thomas +2000 View Full Table ChevronDown

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