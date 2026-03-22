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NCAAB

3 Best Bets and Player Prop Betting Advice for Miami vs Purdue College Basketball

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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3 Best Bets and Player Prop Betting Advice for Miami vs Purdue College Basketball

The NCAA Tournament continues with a strong Round of 32 matchup between Miami (7) and Purdue (2), featuring a clash between guard-driven offense and interior efficiency.

With Purdue favored by multiple possessions and a total in the high 140s, this game presents value across both spreads and player scoring props.

Let’s break down the best bets and top player props for Miami vs. Purdue.

Miami vs. Purdue Odds

  • Spread: Purdue -7.5 (-110)
  • Moneyline: Miami +260 / Purdue -345
  • Total: 147.5

Betting Preview

This matchup will be decided by tempo:

  • If Miami speeds the game up → higher scoring, closer game
  • If Purdue controls pace → efficient offense and separation

That balance creates strong opportunities in both spread and scoring props.

3 Best Bets

Best Bet #1: Miami +7.5 (-110)

Miami’s guard play gives them a path to stay competitive.

Why Miami can cover:

  • Offensive creation from T. Donaldson and Dante Allen
  • Ability to score in transition and late-game situations
  • Purdue’s size advantage doesn’t always translate into blowouts

Best Bet: Miami +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Miami
@
Purdue
Mar 22 4:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Best Bet #2: Over 147.5 (-110)

This total is very reachable given both teams’ profiles.

Why the over makes sense:

  • Miami pushes pace and creates more possessions
  • Purdue is highly efficient offensively
  • Competitive game → late free throws add scoring

Best Bet: Over 147.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Miami
@
Purdue
Mar 22 4:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Best Bet #3: Purdue Team Total Over (Lean)

Purdue should consistently generate high-quality looks.

Lean: Purdue Team Total Over

Purdue Total Points

Over
@
Under
Mar 22 4:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Best Player Props

Braden Smith (Purdue) — Over Points

Why this works:

  • High usage as Purdue’s lead guard
  • Benefits from Miami’s pace → more possessions
  • Increased scoring role in tournament settings

Even as a facilitator, Smith’s scoring tends to rise in competitive games.

Best Bet: Braden Smith Over Points

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Miami
@
Purdue
Mar 22 4:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Fletcher Loyer (Purdue) — Over Points

Why this works:

  • Primary perimeter scorer
  • Gets clean looks off ball movement
  • Miami’s defensive style allows perimeter opportunities

If Purdue scores efficiently, Loyer is a key contributor.

Best Bet: Loyer Over Points

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Miami
@
Purdue
Mar 22 4:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

T. Donaldson (Miami) — Over Points

Why this works:

  • Primary offensive creator for Miami
  • High usage, especially if trailing
  • Will take on scoring load late in game

Underdog guards consistently see increased shot volume in March.

Best Bet: Donaldson Over Points

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Miami
@
Purdue
Mar 22 4:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Same Game Parlay Betting Idea

  • Miami +7.5 (-110)
  • Over 147.5 (-110)
  • Braden Smith Over Points

This aligns with a fast-paced, competitive game script.

Final Thoughts

This matchup offers one of the best combinations of:

  • Underdog value
  • Scoring environment
  • Clear player roles

Focusing on high-usage guards and efficient scorers is the key to finding value here.

Best Bets Recap

  • Miami +7.5 (-110)
  • Over 147.5 (-110)

Best Player Props Bets Recap

  • Braden Smith Over Points
  • Fletcher Loyer Over Points
  • T. Donaldson Over Points

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