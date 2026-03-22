3 Best Bets and Player Prop Betting Advice for Miami vs Purdue College Basketball
The NCAA Tournament continues with a strong Round of 32 matchup between Miami (7) and Purdue (2), featuring a clash between guard-driven offense and interior efficiency.
With Purdue favored by multiple possessions and a total in the high 140s, this game presents value across both spreads and player scoring props.
Let’s break down the best bets and top player props for Miami vs. Purdue.
Miami vs. Purdue Odds
- Spread: Purdue -7.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Miami +260 / Purdue -345
- Total: 147.5
Betting Preview
This matchup will be decided by tempo:
- If Miami speeds the game up → higher scoring, closer game
- If Purdue controls pace → efficient offense and separation
That balance creates strong opportunities in both spread and scoring props.
3 Best Bets
Best Bet #1: Miami +7.5 (-110)
Miami’s guard play gives them a path to stay competitive.
Why Miami can cover:
- Offensive creation from T. Donaldson and Dante Allen
- Ability to score in transition and late-game situations
- Purdue’s size advantage doesn’t always translate into blowouts
Best Bet: Miami +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #2: Over 147.5 (-110)
This total is very reachable given both teams’ profiles.
Why the over makes sense:
- Miami pushes pace and creates more possessions
- Purdue is highly efficient offensively
- Competitive game → late free throws add scoring
Best Bet: Over 147.5 (-110)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #3: Purdue Team Total Over (Lean)
Purdue should consistently generate high-quality looks.
Lean: Purdue Team Total Over
Purdue Total Points
Best Player Props
Braden Smith (Purdue) — Over Points
Why this works:
- High usage as Purdue’s lead guard
- Benefits from Miami’s pace → more possessions
- Increased scoring role in tournament settings
Even as a facilitator, Smith’s scoring tends to rise in competitive games.
Best Bet: Braden Smith Over Points
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Fletcher Loyer (Purdue) — Over Points
Why this works:
- Primary perimeter scorer
- Gets clean looks off ball movement
- Miami’s defensive style allows perimeter opportunities
If Purdue scores efficiently, Loyer is a key contributor.
Best Bet: Loyer Over Points
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
T. Donaldson (Miami) — Over Points
Why this works:
- Primary offensive creator for Miami
- High usage, especially if trailing
- Will take on scoring load late in game
Underdog guards consistently see increased shot volume in March.
Best Bet: Donaldson Over Points
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Same Game Parlay Betting Idea
- Miami +7.5 (-110)
- Over 147.5 (-110)
- Braden Smith Over Points
This aligns with a fast-paced, competitive game script.
Final Thoughts
This matchup offers one of the best combinations of:
- Underdog value
- Scoring environment
- Clear player roles
Focusing on high-usage guards and efficient scorers is the key to finding value here.
Best Bets Recap
- Miami +7.5 (-110)
- Over 147.5 (-110)
Best Player Props Bets Recap
- Braden Smith Over Points
- Fletcher Loyer Over Points
- T. Donaldson Over Points