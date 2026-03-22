3 Best Bets and Player Prop Betting Advice St. Johns vs Kansas College Basketball
The NCAA Tournament continues with a highly competitive Round of 32 matchup between St. John’s (5) and Kansas (4).
With a spread under two possessions and a mid-range total, this game profiles as one of the tighter contests on the slate — creating value in both spread betting and player scoring props.
Let’s break down the best bets and top player props for St. John’s vs. Kansas.
St. John’s vs. Kansas Odds
- Spread: St. John’s -3.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: St. John’s -166 / Kansas +138
- Total: 144.5
Betting Preview
This matchup comes down to contrasting strengths:
- St. John’s: Defensive pressure, physicality, interior scoring
- Kansas: Balanced offense, perimeter shot-making, experience
With both teams capable of controlling stretches, this game is likely decided in the final minutes.
3 Best Bets:
Best Bet #1: Kansas +3.5 (-115)
This is one of the best underdog spots on the board.
Why Kansas can cover:
- Balanced offensive attack across multiple starters
- Ability to score in both transition and half-court sets
- Experience in close tournament games
With a spread over a possession, Kansas has strong value in a game expected to stay tight.
Best Bet: Kansas +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #2: Under 144.5 (-115)
This matchup sets up as a physical, slower-paced game.
Why the under stands out:
- St. John’s defensive pressure disrupts offensive rhythm
- Both teams capable of slowing tempo in half-court sets
- Tournament games tighten defensively in competitive matchups
This projects as a grind-it-out game with limited possessions.
Best Bet: Under 144.5 (-115)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #3: Kansas Moneyline (+138) — Value Play
If you like Kansas to cover, the moneyline offers strong value.
Why Kansas can win outright:
- More consistent half-court execution
- Ability to generate efficient scoring late
- Experience advantage in close games
Best Bet: Kansas Moneyline (+138)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best College Basketball Player Props
Zuby Ejiofor (St. John’s) — Over Points
Why this works:
- Primary interior scoring option
- High involvement in half-court offense
- Kansas can be vulnerable inside
St. John’s offense consistently runs through Ejiofor in key possessions.
Best Bet: Ejiofor Over Points
Zuby Ejiofor (SJU) - Total Points
Darryn Peterson (Kansas) — Over Points
Why this works:
- Key scoring option in Kansas’ backcourt
- Will be relied on for shot creation against defensive pressure
- High minutes in a competitive game
Guards with high usage tend to see increased scoring volume in tournament settings.
Best Bet: Peterson Over Points
Darryn Peterson (KU) - Total Points
Tre White (Kansas) — Over Points
Why this works:
- Versatile scoring role on the wing
- Benefits from defensive attention on primary ball-handlers
- Opportunity to score in transition and spot-up situations
If Kansas performs offensively, White should be a key contributor.
Best Bet: White Over Points
Tre White (KU) - Total Points
NCAA Basketball Same Game Parlay Idea
- Kansas +3.5 (-115)
- Under 144.5 (-115)
- Zuby Ejiofor Over Points
This aligns with a competitive, lower-scoring game script.
Final Thoughts
This is one of the most evenly matched games on the slate and a strong target for both bets and player props.
Key angles:
- Tight spread → underdog value
- Defensive matchup → under potential
- Defined roles → reliable scoring props
Best Bets Recap
- Kansas +3.5 (-115)
- Under 144.5 (-115)
- Kansas Moneyline (+138)
Best Player Props Recap
- Zuby Ejiofor Over Points
- Darryn Peterson Over Points
- Tre White Over Points