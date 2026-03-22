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NCAAB

3 Best Bets and Player Prop Betting Advice St. Johns vs Kansas College Basketball

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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3 Best Bets and Player Prop Betting Advice St. Johns vs Kansas College Basketball

The NCAA Tournament continues with a highly competitive Round of 32 matchup between St. John’s (5) and Kansas (4).

With a spread under two possessions and a mid-range total, this game profiles as one of the tighter contests on the slate — creating value in both spread betting and player scoring props.

Let’s break down the best bets and top player props for St. John’s vs. Kansas.

St. John’s vs. Kansas Odds

  • Spread: St. John’s -3.5 (-105)
  • Moneyline: St. John’s -166 / Kansas +138
  • Total: 144.5

Betting Preview

This matchup comes down to contrasting strengths:

  • St. John’s: Defensive pressure, physicality, interior scoring
  • Kansas: Balanced offense, perimeter shot-making, experience

With both teams capable of controlling stretches, this game is likely decided in the final minutes.

3 Best Bets:

Best Bet #1: Kansas +3.5 (-115)

This is one of the best underdog spots on the board.

Why Kansas can cover:

  • Balanced offensive attack across multiple starters
  • Ability to score in both transition and half-court sets
  • Experience in close tournament games

With a spread over a possession, Kansas has strong value in a game expected to stay tight.

Best Bet: Kansas +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

St. John's
@
Kansas
Mar 22 9:15pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Best Bet #2: Under 144.5 (-115)

This matchup sets up as a physical, slower-paced game.

Why the under stands out:

  • St. John’s defensive pressure disrupts offensive rhythm
  • Both teams capable of slowing tempo in half-court sets
  • Tournament games tighten defensively in competitive matchups

This projects as a grind-it-out game with limited possessions.

Best Bet: Under 144.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

St. John's
@
Kansas
Mar 22 9:15pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Best Bet #3: Kansas Moneyline (+138) — Value Play

If you like Kansas to cover, the moneyline offers strong value.

Why Kansas can win outright:

  • More consistent half-court execution
  • Ability to generate efficient scoring late
  • Experience advantage in close games

Best Bet: Kansas Moneyline (+138)

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

St. John's
@
Kansas
Mar 22 9:15pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Best College Basketball Player Props

Zuby Ejiofor (St. John’s) — Over Points

Why this works:

  • Primary interior scoring option
  • High involvement in half-court offense
  • Kansas can be vulnerable inside

St. John’s offense consistently runs through Ejiofor in key possessions.

Best Bet: Ejiofor Over Points

Zuby Ejiofor (SJU) - Total Points

Zuby Ejiofor (SJU) Over
@
Zuby Ejiofor (SJU) Under
Mar 22 9:15pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Darryn Peterson (Kansas) — Over Points

Why this works:

  • Key scoring option in Kansas’ backcourt
  • Will be relied on for shot creation against defensive pressure
  • High minutes in a competitive game

Guards with high usage tend to see increased scoring volume in tournament settings.

Best Bet: Peterson Over Points

Darryn Peterson (KU) - Total Points

Darryn Peterson (KU) Over
@
Darryn Peterson (KU) Under
Mar 22 9:15pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Tre White (Kansas) — Over Points

Why this works:

  • Versatile scoring role on the wing
  • Benefits from defensive attention on primary ball-handlers
  • Opportunity to score in transition and spot-up situations

If Kansas performs offensively, White should be a key contributor.

Best Bet: White Over Points

Tre White (KU) - Total Points

Tre White (KU) Over
@
Tre White (KU) Under
Mar 22 9:15pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

NCAA Basketball Same Game Parlay Idea

  • Kansas +3.5 (-115)
  • Under 144.5 (-115)
  • Zuby Ejiofor Over Points

This aligns with a competitive, lower-scoring game script.

Final Thoughts

This is one of the most evenly matched games on the slate and a strong target for both bets and player props.

Key angles:

  • Tight spread → underdog value
  • Defensive matchup → under potential
  • Defined roles → reliable scoring props

Best Bets Recap

  • Kansas +3.5 (-115)
  • Under 144.5 (-115)
  • Kansas Moneyline (+138)

Best Player Props Recap

  • Zuby Ejiofor Over Points
  • Darryn Peterson Over Points
  • Tre White Over Points

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