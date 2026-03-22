3 Best Bets and Player Prop Betting Advice St. Johns vs Kansas College Basketball

The NCAA Tournament continues with a highly competitive Round of 32 matchup between St. John’s (5) and Kansas (4).

With a spread under two possessions and a mid-range total, this game profiles as one of the tighter contests on the slate — creating value in both spread betting and player scoring props.

Let’s break down the best bets and top player props for St. John’s vs. Kansas.

St. John’s vs. Kansas Odds

Spread: St. John’s -3.5 (-105)

St. John’s -3.5 (-105) Moneyline: St. John’s -166 / Kansas +138

St. John’s -166 / Kansas +138 Total: 144.5

Betting Preview

This matchup comes down to contrasting strengths:

St. John’s: Defensive pressure, physicality, interior scoring

Defensive pressure, physicality, interior scoring Kansas: Balanced offense, perimeter shot-making, experience

With both teams capable of controlling stretches, this game is likely decided in the final minutes.

3 Best Bets:

Best Bet #1: Kansas +3.5 (-115)

This is one of the best underdog spots on the board.

Why Kansas can cover:

Balanced offensive attack across multiple starters

Ability to score in both transition and half-court sets

Experience in close tournament games

With a spread over a possession, Kansas has strong value in a game expected to stay tight.

Best Bet: Kansas +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points St. John's @ Kansas Mar 22 9:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #2: Under 144.5 (-115)

This matchup sets up as a physical, slower-paced game.

Why the under stands out:

St. John’s defensive pressure disrupts offensive rhythm

Both teams capable of slowing tempo in half-court sets

Tournament games tighten defensively in competitive matchups

This projects as a grind-it-out game with limited possessions.

Best Bet: Under 144.5 (-115)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points St. John's @ Kansas Mar 22 9:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #3: Kansas Moneyline (+138) — Value Play

If you like Kansas to cover, the moneyline offers strong value.

Why Kansas can win outright:

More consistent half-court execution

Ability to generate efficient scoring late

Experience advantage in close games

Best Bet: Kansas Moneyline (+138)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points St. John's @ Kansas Mar 22 9:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best College Basketball Player Props

Zuby Ejiofor (St. John’s) — Over Points

Why this works:

Primary interior scoring option

High involvement in half-court offense

Kansas can be vulnerable inside

St. John’s offense consistently runs through Ejiofor in key possessions.

Best Bet: Ejiofor Over Points

Zuby Ejiofor (SJU) - Total Points Zuby Ejiofor (SJU) Over @ Zuby Ejiofor (SJU) Under Mar 22 9:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Darryn Peterson (Kansas) — Over Points

Why this works:

Key scoring option in Kansas’ backcourt

Will be relied on for shot creation against defensive pressure

High minutes in a competitive game

Guards with high usage tend to see increased scoring volume in tournament settings.

Best Bet: Peterson Over Points

Darryn Peterson (KU) - Total Points Darryn Peterson (KU) Over @ Darryn Peterson (KU) Under Mar 22 9:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Tre White (Kansas) — Over Points

Why this works:

Versatile scoring role on the wing

Benefits from defensive attention on primary ball-handlers

Opportunity to score in transition and spot-up situations

If Kansas performs offensively, White should be a key contributor.

Best Bet: White Over Points

Tre White (KU) - Total Points Tre White (KU) Over @ Tre White (KU) Under Mar 22 9:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

NCAA Basketball Same Game Parlay Idea

Kansas +3.5 (-115)

Under 144.5 (-115)

Zuby Ejiofor Over Points

This aligns with a competitive, lower-scoring game script.

Final Thoughts

This is one of the most evenly matched games on the slate and a strong target for both bets and player props.

Key angles:

Tight spread → underdog value

Defensive matchup → under potential

Defined roles → reliable scoring props

Best Bets Recap

Kansas +3.5 (-115)

Under 144.5 (-115)

Kansas Moneyline (+138)

Best Player Props Recap