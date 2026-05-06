76ers vs. Knicks: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 2

Top Bets at a Glance

Knicks Moneyline

Jalen Brunson Over 26.5 Points

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 1.5 Made Threes

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

Knicks vs. 76ers Props and Betting Picks for Game 2

Leg 1: New York Knicks Moneyline

Moneyline New York Knicks May 6 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Editor's Note: Since publication, Joel Embiid has been ruled out due to injury.

This is the anchor of the entire parlay and the most straightforward leg on tonight's board.

The New York Knicks have now won four consecutive playoff games, three of them by at least 25 points, which is an unprecedented run in NBA history. They shot 63% from the floor and 51% from three in Game 1, with Jalen Brunson dropping 35 on 12-of-18 shooting and four starters each posting at least 17 points. The Philadelphia 76ers, playing just 48 hours after their brutal Game 7 against Boston in Round 1, ran out of gas entirely — Embiid shot 3-of-11, Maxey went 3-of-9, and the Sixers finished with 19 turnovers.

The rest advantage is mostly eliminated heading into Game 2, but New York's talent edge, home-court comfort, and momentum are not. The Knicks should be able to win again -- even if it's likely to be a much more competitive game.

Leg 2: Jalen Brunson Over 26.5 Points

Jalen Brunson - Points Jalen Brunson Over May 6 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Brunson is the engine that drives everything for New York on offense. He scored 35 points in Game 1 against Philadelphia, going 12-of-18 from the floor and drilling three pivotal three-pointers. Most impressively, Brunson has scored 28 or more points in five consecutive playoff Game 1s, including two games where he exceeded 40 points.

The 76ers threw three different defenders at him in Monday's game — VJ Edgecombe, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Quentin Grimes — and none of them slowed him down. Nick Nurse addressed the issue after the loss, saying the Sixers need to do a better job making Brunson work for his buckets, but adjusting to Brunson's pull-up game and wriggling through screens is far easier said than done in a quick turnaround.

Brunson averages 26.3 points per game in the 2026 playoffs, right at this line. Brunson should continue to be aggressive as New York tries to take a 2-0 lead, and Philly's defense doesn't seem to have many answers for him.

Leg 3: Karl-Anthony Towns Over 1.5 Three-Pointers Made

Karl-Anthony Towns - Made Threes Karl-Anthony Towns Over May 6 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In Game 1, Towns finished with 17 points and five assists while hitting three treys, operating as the number-two offensive hub of the Knicks' system.

Crucially, the Sixers have no center capable of staying with Towns on the perimeter — Embiid prefers to stay closer to the basket and protect the paint, which naturally creates open looks for KAT at the three-point arc. Against Philadelphia specifically, Towns scored at least 20 points in two of the four regular-season meetings and made multiple threes in three of those four games.

Towns has seen his normal minutes three times against Philly this year. In those three games, he's taken exactly five three-point attempts in each. If that volume sticks, he should be able to knock down multiple threes tonight.

SGP Odds at Publication: +349

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.