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NCAAB

3 Best Bets and Player Prop Betting Guide for Florida vs Iowa College Basketball

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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3 Best Bets and Player Prop Betting Guide for Florida vs Iowa College Basketball

Iowa vs. Florida Predictions: Best Bets, Odds & Player Props for March Madness

The NCAA Tournament continues with a matchup between Iowa (9) and Florida (1), as the Gators look to advance while Iowa aims to pull off an upset.

With Florida favored by nearly double digits and a moderate total, this game presents value across spread betting and player scoring props tied to usage and game script.

Let’s break down the best bets and top player props for Iowa vs. Florida.

Iowa vs. Florida Odds

  • Spread: Florida -9.5 (-120)
  • Moneyline: Iowa +400 / Florida -550
  • Total: 145.5

Betting Preview

This matchup comes down to tempo and efficiency:

  • Florida: Balanced offense, strong guard play, depth
  • Iowa: Offensive aggression, but less consistency defensively

If Florida controls tempo, they can create separation. If Iowa keeps pace, this game can stay within range.

3 Best Bets for Gators vs Hawkeyes

Best Bet #1: Iowa +9.5 (-102)

This is a strong underdog spot given the number.

Why Iowa can cover:

  • Offensive aggression led by B. Stirtz and Kael Combs
  • Ability to score in transition and keep pace
  • Large spreads in tournament settings often create backdoor opportunities

Even if Florida wins comfortably, Iowa has the scoring ability to stay within double digits.

Best Bet: Iowa +9.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Iowa
@
Florida
Mar 22 11:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Best Bet #2: Under 145.5 (-110)

This total sits in a range where both teams would need consistent efficiency.

Why the under stands out:

  • Florida can control tempo when leading
  • Iowa may struggle to score efficiently against stronger defense
  • Blowout potential can slow pace late

This projects as a game that may not reach the upper scoring range implied by the number.

Best Bet: Under 145.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Iowa
@
Florida
Mar 22 11:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Best Bet #3: Florida Team Total Over (Lean)

Florida should still score efficiently even if the pace slows.

Why Florida scores:

  • Guard play led by Boogie Fland
  • Balanced offensive attack
  • Ability to generate high-quality looks

Lean: Florida Team Total Over

Florida Total Points

Over
@
Under
Mar 22 11:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Best Player Props for Florida vs Iowa:

Boogie Fland (Florida) — Over Points

Why this works:

  • Lead guard and primary scoring option
  • High usage in both transition and half-court sets
  • Likely to play heavy minutes early

Fland is the engine of Florida’s offense and should consistently generate scoring opportunities.

Best Bet: Fland Over Points

Boogie Fland (FLA) - Total Points

Boogie Fland (FLA) Over
@
Boogie Fland (FLA) Under
Mar 22 11:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Xaivian Lee (Florida) — Over Points

Why this works:

  • Secondary scoring option
  • Benefits from defensive attention on Fland
  • Opportunity for perimeter scoring

If Florida’s offense is clicking, Lee should contribute meaningfully.

Best Bet: Lee Over Points

Xaivian Lee (FLA) - Total Points

Xaivian Lee (FLA) Over
@
Xaivian Lee (FLA) Under
Mar 22 11:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

B. Stirtz (Iowa) — Over Points

Why this works:

  • Primary offensive option for Iowa
  • High shot volume, especially if trailing
  • Will be relied on to create offense late

Underdog guards tend to see increased scoring volume in tournament settings.

Best Bet: Stirtz Over Points

Bennett Stirtz (IOW) - Total Points

Bennett Stirtz (IOW) Over
@
Bennett Stirtz (IOW) Under
Mar 22 11:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Same Game Parlay Idea

  • Iowa +9.5 (-102)
  • Under 145.5 (-110)
  • Boogie Fland Over Points

This aligns with a competitive game that stays within range but doesn’t fully reach the total.

Final Bet Thoughts

This matchup offers value across both spread betting and player props, particularly with:

  • A double-digit spread
  • Clear usage roles
  • Defined game script possibilities

Best Bets Recap

  • Iowa +9.5 (-102)
  • Under 145.5 (-110)

Best Player Props Recap

  • Boogie Fland Over Points
  • Xaivian Lee Over Points
  • B. Stirtz Over Points

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