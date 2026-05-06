2026 WNBA Championship Odds: Who Are the Title Favorites Ahead of Opening Night?

Opening Night for the 2026 WNBA season takes place on Friday.

Who has the best championship odds for this season?

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, here are the 2026 WNBA championship odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

WNBA Finals Odds for 2026: WNBA Championship Odds

Team Odds New York Liberty +250 Las Vegas Aces +400 Indiana Fever +500 Atlanta Dream +550 Minnesota Lynx +850 Los Angeles Sparks +1800 Phoenix Mercury +2000 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Which WNBA bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.