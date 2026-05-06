FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

Explore WNBA

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
WNBA

2026 WNBA Championship Odds: Who Are the Title Favorites Ahead of Opening Night?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Subscribe to our newsletter

2026 WNBA Championship Odds: Who Are the Title Favorites Ahead of Opening Night?

Opening Night for the 2026 WNBA season takes place on Friday.

Who has the best championship odds for this season?

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, here are the 2026 WNBA championship odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

WNBA Finals Odds for 2026: WNBA Championship Odds

Team
Odds
New York Liberty+250
Las Vegas Aces+400
Indiana Fever+500
Atlanta Dream+550
Minnesota Lynx+850
Los Angeles Sparks+1800
Phoenix Mercury+2000

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which WNBA bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup