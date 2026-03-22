3 Best Bets and Player Prop Betting Guide Kentucky vs Iowa State College Basketball Mens

The NCAA Tournament continues with a highly competitive Round of 32 matchup between Kentucky (7) and Iowa State (2).

With a spread under two possessions and a mid-range total, this game projects to be one of the tighter contests on the slate — creating value in both underdog betting and player scoring props.

Let’s break down the best bets and top player props for Kentucky vs. Iowa State.

Kentucky vs. Iowa State Odds

Spread: Iowa State -4.5

Iowa State -4.5 Moneyline: Kentucky +172 / Iowa State -210

Kentucky +172 / Iowa State -210 Total: 146.5

Betting Preview

This matchup features a clear contrast in styles:

Iowa State: Defensive structure, controlled tempo

Defensive structure, controlled tempo Kentucky: Athleticism, shot creation, transition scoring

If Kentucky can speed the game up, they’ll stay competitive. If Iowa State dictates tempo, they gain the edge.

3 Best Bets

Best Bet #1: Kentucky +4.5 (-102)

This is one of the best underdog spots on the board.

Why Kentucky can cover:

Strong guard play led by D. Aberdeen and Otega Oweh

Ability to create offense late in games

Iowa State’s slower pace limits margin

In games lined under two possessions, underdogs tend to offer value.

Best Bet: Kentucky +4.5 (-102)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Kentucky @ Iowa State Mar 22 6:45pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #2: Under 146.5 (-115)

This total reflects a moderate scoring environment, but the matchup suggests a slower pace.

Why the under stands out:

Iowa State controls tempo and limits possessions

Defensive structure reduces easy scoring opportunities

Tournament games tend to tighten in competitive matchups

Fewer possessions = fewer scoring chances.

Best Bet: Under 146.5 (-115)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Kentucky @ Iowa State Mar 22 6:45pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #3: Kentucky Team Total Over (Lean)

Even in a slower game, Kentucky should generate enough offense.

Why Kentucky scores:

Athleticism creates transition opportunities

Shot creation from guards

Ability to score late if trailing

Lean: Kentucky Team Total Over

Kentucky Total Points Over @ Under Mar 22 6:45pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Player Props Betting Advice

Otega Oweh (Kentucky) — Over Points

Why this works:

Primary scoring option for Kentucky

High usage, especially in competitive games

Will be relied on for late-game offense

In tight matchups, top scorers tend to see elevated shot volume.

Best Bet: Oweh Over Points

Otega Oweh (UK) - Total Points Otega Oweh (UK) Over @ Otega Oweh (UK) Under Mar 22 6:45pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Tamin Lipsey (Iowa State) — Over Points

Why this works:

Lead guard with consistent offensive involvement

Plays heavy minutes in competitive games

Contributes as both scorer and creator

Even in a slower-paced game, his role keeps him active offensively.

Best Bet: Lipsey Over Points

Tamin Lipsey (ISU) - Total Points Tamin Lipsey (ISU) Over @ Tamin Lipsey (ISU) Under Mar 22 6:45pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Milan Momcilovic (Iowa State) — Over Points

Why this works:

Key perimeter scoring option

Benefits from defensive attention on Lipsey

Opportunity for clean looks in half-court sets

If Iowa State scores efficiently, Momcilovic should be a major contributor.

Best Bet: Momcilovic Over Points

Milan Momcilovic (ISU) - Total Points Milan Momcilovic (ISU) Over @ Milan Momcilovic (ISU) Under Mar 22 6:45pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Same Game Parlay Idea

Kentucky +4.5 (-102)

Under 146.5 (-115)

Otega Oweh Over Points

This aligns with a competitive, controlled game script.

Final Thoughts

This is one of the best games on the slate for both betting value and player props.

Key angles:

Tight spread → underdog value

Slower pace → under value

High-usage players → strong scoring props

Best Bets Recap

Kentucky +4.5 (-102)

Under 146.5 (-115)

Best Player Props Recap