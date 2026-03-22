3 Best Bets and Player Prop Betting Guide Kentucky vs Iowa State College Basketball Mens
The NCAA Tournament continues with a highly competitive Round of 32 matchup between Kentucky (7) and Iowa State (2).
With a spread under two possessions and a mid-range total, this game projects to be one of the tighter contests on the slate — creating value in both underdog betting and player scoring props.
Let’s break down the best bets and top player props for Kentucky vs. Iowa State.
Kentucky vs. Iowa State Odds
- Spread: Iowa State -4.5
- Moneyline: Kentucky +172 / Iowa State -210
- Total: 146.5
Betting Preview
This matchup features a clear contrast in styles:
- Iowa State: Defensive structure, controlled tempo
- Kentucky: Athleticism, shot creation, transition scoring
If Kentucky can speed the game up, they’ll stay competitive. If Iowa State dictates tempo, they gain the edge.
3 Best Bets
Best Bet #1: Kentucky +4.5 (-102)
This is one of the best underdog spots on the board.
Why Kentucky can cover:
- Strong guard play led by D. Aberdeen and Otega Oweh
- Ability to create offense late in games
- Iowa State’s slower pace limits margin
In games lined under two possessions, underdogs tend to offer value.
Best Bet: Kentucky +4.5 (-102)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #2: Under 146.5 (-115)
This total reflects a moderate scoring environment, but the matchup suggests a slower pace.
Why the under stands out:
- Iowa State controls tempo and limits possessions
- Defensive structure reduces easy scoring opportunities
- Tournament games tend to tighten in competitive matchups
Fewer possessions = fewer scoring chances.
Best Bet: Under 146.5 (-115)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #3: Kentucky Team Total Over (Lean)
Even in a slower game, Kentucky should generate enough offense.
Why Kentucky scores:
- Athleticism creates transition opportunities
- Shot creation from guards
- Ability to score late if trailing
Lean: Kentucky Team Total Over
Kentucky Total Points
Best Player Props Betting Advice
Otega Oweh (Kentucky) — Over Points
Why this works:
- Primary scoring option for Kentucky
- High usage, especially in competitive games
- Will be relied on for late-game offense
In tight matchups, top scorers tend to see elevated shot volume.
Best Bet: Oweh Over Points
Otega Oweh (UK) - Total Points
Tamin Lipsey (Iowa State) — Over Points
Why this works:
- Lead guard with consistent offensive involvement
- Plays heavy minutes in competitive games
- Contributes as both scorer and creator
Even in a slower-paced game, his role keeps him active offensively.
Best Bet: Lipsey Over Points
Tamin Lipsey (ISU) - Total Points
Milan Momcilovic (Iowa State) — Over Points
Why this works:
- Key perimeter scoring option
- Benefits from defensive attention on Lipsey
- Opportunity for clean looks in half-court sets
If Iowa State scores efficiently, Momcilovic should be a major contributor.
Best Bet: Momcilovic Over Points
Milan Momcilovic (ISU) - Total Points
Same Game Parlay Idea
- Kentucky +4.5 (-102)
- Under 146.5 (-115)
- Otega Oweh Over Points
This aligns with a competitive, controlled game script.
Final Thoughts
This is one of the best games on the slate for both betting value and player props.
Key angles:
- Tight spread → underdog value
- Slower pace → under value
- High-usage players → strong scoring props
Best Bets Recap
- Kentucky +4.5 (-102)
- Under 146.5 (-115)
Best Player Props Recap
- Otega Oweh Over Points
- Tamin Lipsey Over Points
- Milan Momcilovic Over Points