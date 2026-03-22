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NCAAB

3 Best Bets and Player Prop Betting Guide Kentucky vs Iowa State College Basketball Mens

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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3 Best Bets and Player Prop Betting Guide Kentucky vs Iowa State College Basketball Mens

The NCAA Tournament continues with a highly competitive Round of 32 matchup between Kentucky (7) and Iowa State (2).

With a spread under two possessions and a mid-range total, this game projects to be one of the tighter contests on the slate — creating value in both underdog betting and player scoring props.

Let’s break down the best bets and top player props for Kentucky vs. Iowa State.

Kentucky vs. Iowa State Odds

  • Spread: Iowa State -4.5
  • Moneyline: Kentucky +172 / Iowa State -210
  • Total: 146.5

Betting Preview

This matchup features a clear contrast in styles:

  • Iowa State: Defensive structure, controlled tempo
  • Kentucky: Athleticism, shot creation, transition scoring

If Kentucky can speed the game up, they’ll stay competitive. If Iowa State dictates tempo, they gain the edge.

3 Best Bets

Best Bet #1: Kentucky +4.5 (-102)

This is one of the best underdog spots on the board.

Why Kentucky can cover:

  • Strong guard play led by D. Aberdeen and Otega Oweh
  • Ability to create offense late in games
  • Iowa State’s slower pace limits margin

In games lined under two possessions, underdogs tend to offer value.

Best Bet: Kentucky +4.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Kentucky
@
Iowa State
Mar 22 6:45pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Best Bet #2: Under 146.5 (-115)

This total reflects a moderate scoring environment, but the matchup suggests a slower pace.

Why the under stands out:

  • Iowa State controls tempo and limits possessions
  • Defensive structure reduces easy scoring opportunities
  • Tournament games tend to tighten in competitive matchups

Fewer possessions = fewer scoring chances.

Best Bet: Under 146.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Kentucky
@
Iowa State
Mar 22 6:45pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Best Bet #3: Kentucky Team Total Over (Lean)

Even in a slower game, Kentucky should generate enough offense.

Why Kentucky scores:

  • Athleticism creates transition opportunities
  • Shot creation from guards
  • Ability to score late if trailing

Lean: Kentucky Team Total Over

Kentucky Total Points

Over
@
Under
Mar 22 6:45pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Best Player Props Betting Advice

Otega Oweh (Kentucky) — Over Points

Why this works:

  • Primary scoring option for Kentucky
  • High usage, especially in competitive games
  • Will be relied on for late-game offense

In tight matchups, top scorers tend to see elevated shot volume.

Best Bet: Oweh Over Points

Otega Oweh (UK) - Total Points

Otega Oweh (UK) Over
@
Otega Oweh (UK) Under
Mar 22 6:45pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Tamin Lipsey (Iowa State) — Over Points

Why this works:

  • Lead guard with consistent offensive involvement
  • Plays heavy minutes in competitive games
  • Contributes as both scorer and creator

Even in a slower-paced game, his role keeps him active offensively.

Best Bet: Lipsey Over Points

Tamin Lipsey (ISU) - Total Points

Tamin Lipsey (ISU) Over
@
Tamin Lipsey (ISU) Under
Mar 22 6:45pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Milan Momcilovic (Iowa State) — Over Points

Why this works:

  • Key perimeter scoring option
  • Benefits from defensive attention on Lipsey
  • Opportunity for clean looks in half-court sets

If Iowa State scores efficiently, Momcilovic should be a major contributor.

Best Bet: Momcilovic Over Points

Milan Momcilovic (ISU) - Total Points

Milan Momcilovic (ISU) Over
@
Milan Momcilovic (ISU) Under
Mar 22 6:45pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Same Game Parlay Idea

  • Kentucky +4.5 (-102)
  • Under 146.5 (-115)
  • Otega Oweh Over Points

This aligns with a competitive, controlled game script.

Final Thoughts

This is one of the best games on the slate for both betting value and player props.

Key angles:

  • Tight spread → underdog value
  • Slower pace → under value
  • High-usage players → strong scoring props

Best Bets Recap

  • Kentucky +4.5 (-102)
  • Under 146.5 (-115)

Best Player Props Recap

  • Otega Oweh Over Points
  • Tamin Lipsey Over Points
  • Milan Momcilovic Over Points

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