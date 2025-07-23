FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Wednesday 7/23/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Jesus Luzardo ($9,600)

On a five-game slate, we need to nail our pitcher slot. If we're looking for upside, Jesus Luzardo fits the bill. The southpaw has the highest strikeout rate (27.5%) among main slate pitchers, and that's helped him crack 40 FanDuel points (FDP) in 10 of 20 starts this season. Despite some recent struggles and an inflated 4.29 ERA, Luzardo's 3.46 skill-interactive ERA and 3.71 xERA tell a cleaner story. The .371 BABIP he's been hit with suggests better days are ahead.

Those better days could come as early as tonight against the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox are an uninspiring 20th in wRC+ against lefties since trading away Rafael Devers, and they've struck out at the fifth-highest clip (25.9%) in that split.

Our MLB DFS projections peg Luzardo are the clear SP1 on Wednesday's slate, projecting him for 35.5 FDP.

Taj Bradley ($9,000)

I'd hesitate to deploy Taj Bradley in single-entry contests, but the upside here is hard to ignore in large-field tournaments. Bradley has eclipsed 35 FDP seven times this season, and he's fanned at least five hitters in 12 of 20 starts for the season.

The righty's at a 4.35 ERA in total -- though he, too, has better under-the-hood marks. Bradley owns a 3.56 xERA, and while his strikeout rate (20.7%) is down from last year's 26.6%, he's upped his ground-ball rate and done a much better job limiting quality contact.

There's a wide range of outcomes with Bradley on a start-to-start basis, but tonight's matchup isn't difficult to get behind. Taj is at home against a Chicago White Sox side which ranks dead-last in wRC+ (78) against right-handed pitchers dating back to the beginning of June. We project him for 30.7 FDP -- third-most on the slate -- though there's clear 40-point upside here.

Zach Eflin ($7,900)

The last time we saw Zach Eflin, it wasn't pretty. He gave up 17 runs in three starts before hitting the injured list, and that's raised his 2025 ERA to a disgusting 5.95 on the year.

But there's a pretty sound track record with the 31-year-old. He's not an ace, but Eflin's posted a sub-4.00 SIERA each of the previous five seasons. Prior to his last three starts, Eflin was at a 4.22 SIERA. I'm willing to give him something of a blank slate coming off the IL -- he's still someone with at least 28 FDP in seven of 12 starts this season.

He threw 68 pitches over 4.0 innings on his rehab assignment, and if that workload gets expanded at all, he could put up a quality fantasy total given the matchup. Eflin's on the road, but he's up against a Cleveland Guardians lineup that ranks bottom-five in wRC+ against righties. Since June 1st, Cleveland has the seventh-highest strikeout rate in this split.

On a small slate, Eflin will be in my pitcher pool tournaments. His salary can help open things up on the hitters' side.

Stacks to Target

Tampa Bay Rays

Players to Target: Junior Caminero ($3,500), Yandy Diaz ($3,200), Jonathan Aranda ($3,000), Chandler Simpson ($2,900)

The Tampa Bay Rays are back at home against the White Sox tonight, this time matched up with right-hander Jonathan Cannon and his 4.18 ERA. Cannon is just 14th-percentile in xBA and 20th-percentile in xSLG allowed. The Rays are eighth in OPS against righties over the last two months, and they're 10th in that split at home for the season.

Junior Caminero and Jonathan Aranda are the priorities here -- they're both north of a .400 wOBA at home against right-handed pitchers.

Otherwise, Yandy Diaz, Chandler Simpson, and Josh Lowe are also set up well here. This is my favorite stack tonight -- though we'll need to be glued into their ever-changing lineup ahead of the 6:35pm ET first pitch.

Philadelphia Phillies

Players to Target: Kyle Schwarber ($4,100), Bryce Harper ($3,800), Nick Castellanos ($3,000), J.T. Realmuto ($2,900), Otto Kemp ($2,600)

Lucas Giolito has been running hot this season, but his 5.06 xERA is well above his actual 3.59 mark. He's in the bottom quarter of the league in hard-hit rate and xBA allowed, so I'm expecting him to come crashing back to earth in a tough road date with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber are my main priorities here given the right-handed matchup. For value, J.T. Realmuto, Nick Castellanos, and Otto Kemp have all hit well in this split at home.

