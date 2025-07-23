Is LaNorris Sellers a Dark Horse to Win the Heisman Trophy in 2025?

After beginning the 2024 season with a 3-3 record, the South Carolina Gamecocks went on a heater to end the regular season by winning six consecutive games in the thick of SEC play. The Gamecocks became a borderline College Football Playoff squad, ranking 15th in the final poll.

The steady improvement of redshirt freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers played a significant role in USC's late season surge. After missing a pair of games from an ankle injury, Sellers got healthy and especially flourished during the six-game winning streak to end the season.

Sellers' sky-high talent is as clear as day entering his redshirt sophomore season. The Gamecocks have been labeled as College Football Playoff dark horses by some -- which is in large part thanks to Sellers. Utilizing FanDuel Sportbook's college football odds, several futures surrounding South Carolina stand out as intriguing bets.

On a rising squad, could Sellers tap into his NFL-level talent and make a serious run for the Heisman Trophy?

Is LaNorris Sellers Bound to Make Another Leap?

Over Sellers' first five starts of 2024, he recorded 158.6 passing yards per game while logging only four total touchdowns and throwing four interceptions. Sellers added value with his legs, logging 43.8 rushing yards and 0.6 rushing touchdowns per game.

In his final seven starts of the season -- which included that six-game winning streak to end the regular season -- Sellers' numbers dramatically jumped to 248.7 passing yards, 2.0 passing touchdowns, 0.4 interceptions, 65.0 rushing yards, and 0.6 rushing touchdowns per contest. Even his efficiency improved from a 62.1% completion rate over his first five starts compared to 67.8% in the final seven outings.

Pro Football Focus' passing grades point to his dramatic strides, too, for he totaled passing grades of 60.6 or lower in four of his first five starts. Sellers racked up passing grades of 77.9 or higher in five of his final seven starts of the 2024 season.

Performing in big-time games is always a must for winning the Heisman. For most of the 2024 season, Sellers posted uninspiring numbers against top-25 opponents. In his first four meetings with top-25 opponents, he averaged 189.3 passing yards per game while logging four total passing touchdowns and three interceptions (1.3 touchdown-to-interception ratio). He at least excelled on the ground with 67.0 rushing yards per game.

As the season progressed, Sellers' performances improved against quality opponents. In the final two top-25 meetings of 2024, Sellers totaled 258.5 passing yards and 105.5 rushing yards per game, seven total touchdowns, and two interceptions. With more experience under his belt, Sellers truly starred in big-time matchups late in the season. Even in a losing effort against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Citrus Bowl, Sellers still totaled 260 passing yards and one touchdown while earning a 78.1 PFF player grade and 77.9 passing grade.

In the SEC paired with an annual Rivalry Week meeting with the Clemson Tigers, Sellers will have his chance to boost his Heisman stock on big stages.

After Sellers made eye-popping strides as a first-year start, it's easy to see why hype surrounds South Carolina's signal-caller. This has led to NFL upside as he's tied for the second-shortest odds to number one overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft (+380). Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com highlighted Sellers' accuracy, arm strength, and excellent playmaking boosted by good athleticism in his early scouting report. Jeremiah even went on to compare Sellers' game to three-time Pro Bowl QB Daunte Culpepper.

2026 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick 2026 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick LaNorris Sellers +380 View more odds in Sportsbook

Usually, quarterbacks vying for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft means good things for their Heisman chances. Seven of the last eight number one picks were quarterbacks, and six of those players won the Heisman or were a runner-up for the award. The sole exception was Cameron Ward going No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Arch Manning (+270) and Garrett Nussmeier (+380) are Sellers' biggest competition to be the top pick right now. However, Sellers' Heisman odds are at +2000 compared to Manning at +700 and Nussmeier at +800. Considering Sellers has the same kind of NFL talent, getting him at +2000 feels like a bargain. Manning is expected to have the best team among the three. However, one could argue South Carolina isn't that far behind the LSU Tigers, bolstering our case that Sellers should be taken as seriously as Nussmeier for the Heisman.

2025 Heisman Trophy Winner 2025 Heisman Trophy Winner LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina) +2000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Considering Sellers' rapid development from a season ago, he should be a serious Heisman contender. Much of this comes down to his team, though.

Will the Gamecocks be good enough to give Sellers a real shot of winning this award?

South Carolina Gamecocks 2025 Season Preview

Shifting our focus to USC as a team, the defense will be the biggest concern as safety Nick Emmanwori, linebacker Demetrius Knight, and defensive tackle T.J. Sanders were all selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Plus, defensive end Kyle Kennard and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway were fourth-round selections. This is a ton of high-level talent to replace -- especially for a South Carolina team that doesn't recruit at the same level as powerhouses.

The defensive line still looks promising thanks to sophomore edge rusher Dylan Stewart, who feels destined to be an eventual first-round prospect. USC landed 274 Sports' top JUCO player Zavion Hardy for the interior D-line, and defensive tackle Jaylen Brown (ranked 74th transfer) and cornerback Brandon Cisse (ranked 80th transfer) were more notable transfer additions. Linebacker will likely be the biggest concern with inexperienced Justin Okoronkwo and Donovan Darden likely taking over.

The Gamecocks' defense finished 11th by allowing 18.6 points per game and ranked 13th in yards allowed per play (4.7) a season ago. This unit will likely take a step back, but the offense should improve -- assuming Sellers keeps up his upward trajectory.

Last season's leading wide receivers Nyck Harbor and Mazeo Bennett Jr. are both returning. Running back Rahsul Faison was another big-time transfer get as the second-best tailback available. With good retention in his wide receiving corps, Sellers' supporting cast shouldn't hold him back. This should remain a competitive squad, backed by its 7.5 college football win total.

South Carolina Regular Season Wins 2025 Over 7.5 Wins @ Under 7.5 Wins More odds in Sportsbook

Contending for the College Football Playoff is nearly a must to battle for the Heisman -- especially with the field expanding to 12 teams. This will likely be the biggest question for Sellers' shot of taking the hardware home. A 7.5-win total doesn't generate a ton of confidence for the playoffs, boosting the Gamecocks' college football playoff odds to +410.

South Carolina to Make 2025-2026 College Football Playoff South Carolina to Make 2025-2026 College Football Playoff Yes +410 No -590 View more odds in Sportsbook

Becoming a borderline playoff team isn't impossible, though. SC has favorable non-conference bouts with the Virginia Tech Hokies, South Carolina State Bulldogs, and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. Finishing the regular season against Clemson is tough, but the Gamecocks will be home. In its SEC slate, South Carolina has difficult road tests versus the Missouri Tigers, LSU Tigers, Mississippi Rebels, and Texas A&M Aggies. Plus, they play host to the Alabama Crimson Tide and a rising Oklahoma Sooners team.

Courtesy of the SEC, this is shaping up to be a very difficult schedule. If the Gamecocks manage to reach 9 or 10 wins, the playoffs will certainly be within reach. Anything is possible when a potential No. 1 pick is filling the QB spot.

While Sellers has the talent to be one of college football's best quarterbacks, his +2000 line to win the Heisman seems appropriate when looking at South Carolina's schedule. The Gamecocks will likely need to make the playoff for Sellers to win the award, and I do not believe this roster has enough to flourish in a brutal SEC schedule.

