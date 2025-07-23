Where Should We Draft Puka Nacua and Davante Adams for Fantasy Football in 2025?

Puka Nacua and Davante Adams will be running routes alongside each other in 2025, and both are projected to be selected in the first four rounds of fantasy football drafts.

The only other duo that can be said about? Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

As Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams look to make another big push -- the Rams currently carry the third-shortest 2025 NFC Championship odds -- Nacua and Adams will be key members of the ride.

But what exactly should we expect from this new-look Rams team, one that replaced Cooper Kupp with the 32-year-old Adams?

Let's dive into the fantasy football outlooks for Adams and Nacua and figure out when they should come off the draft board.

Puka Nacua 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Nacua lit the world on fire in his rookie campaign, logging 1,575 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns en route to a triumphant WR4 finish in 2023.

Injuries held him out of six games in his sophomore effort, but he still finished as the WR5 in half-PPR points per game.

Entering his third season, Nacua currently carries an ADP of WR4 at pick 8, per FantasyPros' average draft position (ADP) data. He's a consensus first-round pick, but should you be excited to draft him as such?

The addition of Adams mostly helps his case. The 11-year veteran will first and foremost offer the Rams some much-needed consistency after Kupp dealt with on-and-off ailments the past three seasons. Adams has picked up 1,000-plus yards in five straight seasons and totaled a massive 59 touchdowns in that span. Though aging, his PFF receiving grades were more than a stone's throw above Kupp's a season ago. He figures to command more top-notch coverage than Nacua's previous receiving counterpart. Plus, a healthy Rams group figures to be one of the higher-scoring offenses in the NFL this season.

That brings me to our next point: touchdown regression.

Nacua has averaged an earth-shattering 88.4 receiving yards per game in his young career and has churned out 95-plus yards in half of his outings. He's commanded a blistering 266 targets through 28 games, yet it's resulted in just nine total scores. That's good for a measly 3.4% touchdown rate. As a result, Nacua is a top candidate to see positive scoring regression this season. Kyren Williams will still gobble up scoring opportunities, and Adams will get in on the action, too. That said, the since-departed Demarcus Robinson (7) and Kupp (6) were responsible for 13 of the team's 22 receiving scores in 2024.

A proven target-monster who carries the third-shortest odds to record 1,500+ receiving yards in 2025 (+330), Nacua has legitimate potential to pace his position in fantasy should the scores break the right way for him. After seeing Nacua log a WR4 finish in 2023 despite minimal touchdowns, it's easy to get excited about him as a late first-round pick this year.

Davante Adams 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Adams technically underperformed his ADP of WR10 at pick 19 in 2024, though it's telling he managed a WR10 finish in half-PPR points per game after spending the year being targeted by Gardner Minshew and Aaron Rodgers.

For 2025, Adams carries an ADP of WR17 at pick 34. Is a fourth-round billing the correct call?

Adams finished as the WR1, WR3, and WR2 from 2020 to 2022 and had top-three PFF receiving grades to show for it. He took a step back in 2023 as the WR11 in a full 17-game effort and held just the 36th-best receiving grade in 2024. Age and poor quarterback play will do that to you.

But Adams was still effective last year, particularly during his tenure with the New York Jets where he amassed 6.3 yards after catch per reception (11th-best) and went for an absurd 38.3 half-PPR points in Week 15. Nacua will remain the Rams' volume king, and Adams could take a step back in that regard, though they figure to play off one another nicely.

Though his age might not help, Adams' durability has been put on display after missing just four games across his last four seasons.

Scores will be of the essence for Adams, who is the league leader in receiving touchdowns (59) since 2020. FanDuel Sportsbook gives Adams the sixth-shortest (tied) odds to lead the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2025. Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Justin Jefferson, Mike Evans, and Tyreek Hill are the only guys ahead of him in that market. That might suggest Adams has some league-winning potential at his current ADP.

From Weeks 1 to 14 last season, Nacua and Kupp were the WR4 and WR6 in half-PPR points per game. Both of them were available from Weeks 8 to 14 and ended up finishing as the WR2 and WR5 in that stretch. That should give us confidence in Nacua and Adams not only coexisting but thriving in a healthy Stafford-led offense this season. Add in FanDuel's bullishness on Adams from a touchdown standpoint, and there's good reason to bite on the 32-year-old in the fourth round, particularly if you're in search of Rams exposure.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.