Up & Adams: Wednesday, July 23rd, 2025

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live!

On this episode, Kay Adams reacts to Tyrann Mathieu's retirement announcement and breaks down why the latest she isn't fazed by the latest San Francisco 49ers wide receiver news.

Then, Kay plays a pair of rookie interviews from shortly after the draft: Washington Commanders wide receiver Jaylin Lane and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson.

Finally, with New York Jets and New York Giants camp in full swing, Kay talks with Super Bowl-winning quarterback and CBS football analyst Boomer Esiason. Boomer and Kay talk through the latest news out of New York and several of the issues surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals.

Watch the full episode below:

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!