3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Wednesday 7/23/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

The Boston Red Sox are facing a left-handed hurler tonight, which means Alex Cora will unleash Romy Gonzalez.

Gonzalez has been fantastic against lefties this season, owning a .359 batting average, .295 ISO, .654 slugging percentage, and 186 wRC+ through 87 plate appearances in the split.

Across the past 30 days, Gonzalez has churned out a team-leading 18.6% barrel rate, along with a .305 ISO and a whopping 93.0% medium-to-hard hit rate. His barrel rate is up to 25.0% in the past two weeks. He'll be ready to go tonight, and I like his chances to round the bases despite a date with the home run suppressing Jesus Luzardo.

Luzardo comes in with a 4.29 ERA that is made better by a 3.71 expected ERA, 3.22 xFIP, and a blazing 27.5% strikeout rate. That said, he did get torched for two homers his last time out and holds an eye-popping 7.16 ERA across his last 10 starts. In that same span, he's coughed up an inflamed .532 SLG and 1.60 home runs per nine innings to right-handed hitters.

Gonzalez isn't the most famous home run hitter around and this matchup isn't perfect, but I believe there's enough working in Romy's favor to support him at these +540 odds.

Jazz Chisholm has been scorching-hot to the tune of a 24.6% barrel rate, .326 ISO, 54.0% fly-ball rate, and 90.7% medium-to-hard hit rate across the past 30 days. It's afforded him a gaudy eight home runs in the span, and I like his chances to get one over on Chris Bassitt this evening.

Bassitt enters with reasonable marks, including a 3.89 ERA, 3.90 xERA, and 22.2% strikeout rate. However, the northpaw has coughed up a .305 BA, .488 SLG, 37.0% fly-ball rate, and 1.36 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters.

Jazz can take advantage, as he holds a show-stopping .335 ISO and 54.0% fly-ball rate against RHPs this season. Since June 5th (116 plate appearances), Chisholm has mustered a .327 BA, .366 ISO, and 92.2% medium-to-hard hit rate against righties. His slugging percentage ranks seventh in MLB in that split.

I don't always love the idea of backing Jazz away from Yankee Stadium -- the venue where he's seen the majority of his success -- but the hitter-friendly Rogers Centre could make up for that. Jazz has already belted two home runs in Toronto this season

Zach Eflin will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list tonight after missing time due to back discomfort. Before his injury, he had pitched to a concerning 5.95 ERA, 4.42 SIERA, and 15.6% strikeout rate through 12 starts (62 frames).

Eflin is as vulnerable as can be against left-handed sluggers. He's ceded a massive 12 doubles and 14 home runs through 34 2/3 IP against this handedness. All in all, lefties have belted him for a .347 BA, .714 SLG, and 3.63 home runs per nine innings in a fairly reasonable sample size in 2025. Of course, Elfin's been unlucky with an unsustainable 26.4% HR/FB ratio versus this handedness, but a 12.8% K% in the split does him no favors.

Will Jose Ramirez step up to the plate?

The switch-hitting Ramirez shows a .251 ISO, .526 SLG, 48.6% fly-ball rate, and 138 wRC+ versus northpaws. He strikes out at an astonishingly low 11.9% clip against this handedness, too.

Ramirez sports a .514 ISO across the past two weeks -- good for the highest among hitters who have 45-plus plate appearances in the split -- and has smashed a dinger in three of his last four games. Jose may be nearing too hot for comfort territory, but Eflin walks guys at just a 4.1% rate, and the top of Cleveland's batting order could save us from any intentional walks. Plus, these +390 odds aren't exactly a tax on the red-hot slugger.

