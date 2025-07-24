3 Tight Ends to Draft in Fantasy Football Based on Their Team's Betting Win Total

Think of most of the elite fantasy tight ends we've seen the past decade.

Rob Gronkowski. Travis Kelce. George Kittle. Mark Andrews.

What do they all have in common?

They played on great teams that hung big point totals.

Receiving touchdowns represent a massive chunk of the scoring at tight end, so it makes sense we'd want to target pass-catchers on high-flying squads. This doesn't mean we need to avoid players like Brock Bowers or Trey McBride, given how elite their volume is; it's moreso an endorsement of players who can overcome volume concerns thanks to their offenses.

Which tight ends could be undervalued in 2025 through this lens? Let's dig in and see some worth targeting on teams with lofty win totals in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds.

Undervalued Tight Ends in Fantasy Football

Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

Yeah, last year sucked. But Dalton Kincaid still checks the key boxes, is coming at a discount, and is entering just his third year.

Here we go again.

Despite his lack of production, Kincaid led the Buffalo Bills with a 20.8% target share in the full games he played. That included 21.6% of the targets more than 15 yards downfield, second on the team behind Keon Coleman. It's clear Josh Allen trusted him, especially before his mid-season knee injury.

Maybe Kincaid's role gets scaled back, given how little he did with that volume. But the target competition isn't all that much tougher, and Kincaid's now the TE13 in FantasyPros' average draft position (ADP) data. His struggles last year are fully baked into that number.

Eventually, Allen's going to develop chemistry with one of these guys. Kincaid's talented enough to wear that crown, so I'll take swipes at him now that the opportunity cost is so low.

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

It felt all offseason like Dallas Goedert was destined to play elsewhere in 2025. Now that training camp's here, though, it seems like he'll be one of the Philadelphia Eagles' Big Three pass-catchers once again. We should look to buy the dip.

When he was healthy, Goedert's production last year wasn't all that different from previous years. He averaged 49.6 receiving yards per game, just a smidge down from 51.8 in Jalen Hurts' first three seasons as starter. He was actually sixth among all tight ends in receiving yards per game in 2024.

Once Goedert got healthy, he contributed to the team's run to the Super Bowl, averaging 53.8 yards per game during the playoffs. Yet you can still get him as the TE16 in drafts right now. He's a quality target there, even if he's not the most exciting one.

Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens

If Goedert is the safe option, Isaiah Likely is the bolt of lightning.

Likely will still have to contend with Mark Andrews for targets with Andrews back once again. That was true last year, as well, though, and Likely still managed to have a mini-breakout.

We can write off the early-season production as Andrews was still working his way back from a car crash. But even late in the year, Likely managed to nudge his way onto the field and earn targets. He had a 14.8% target share from Weeks 13 (after his snaps went back up following a Week 9 injury) through Week 18 while playing alongside Andrews and Zay Flowers.

Add on Likely's lofty snap rates during the playoffs (79.7% in both games) while Flowers was sidelined, and it's clear the team views him as a playmaker. It's possible that leads to an expanded role in 2025.

If it doesn't? No harm, no foul with Likely going at pick 156. You can simply cut him and try to find production on the wire. His upside is greater than that of his tight end peers in this range, making him an optimal target late.

