2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 11/18/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks

If you glance at the standings, you'll be confused why the Calgary Flames are favored on the road over the Chicago Blackhawks as the 'Hawks have amassed nine more points than the Flames despite playing two fewer games.

But once you pop the hood on both of these teams, it starts to make sense, and I think the Flames should be bigger favorites.

Moneyline Calgary Flames Nov 19 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Chicago ranks dead last in expected goals (xG) for percentage (42.5%). Their hot start has been mostly a fluke.

Calgary's underlying metrics aren't otherworldly -- 21st in xG for percentage (49.1%) -- but they're a lot better than Chicago's.

The gap between the two is even more pronounced if you look at just five-on-five numbers. In that split, Calgary (54.4%) actually ranks fifth-best in the NHL in xG for percentage while Chicago (44.6%) is 28th.

Despite their mostly good results this year, the Blackhawks have lost four of their eight home games, and I think their home woes will continue tonight.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Winnipeg Jets

I like this spot for the Columbus Blue Jackets' forwards, which puts me on Adam Fantilli to record a point at -118 odds.

Player 1+ Points Player 1+ Points Adam Fantilli -118 View more odds in Sportsbook

Columbus is on the road at the Winnipeg Jets. At five-on-five, Winnipeg is giving up the third-most xG per game (3.0). The Blue Jackets can take advantage as they've netted at least three goals in six of their 10 road games this season.

Fantilli skates on the first line as well as the top power-play unit, so he spends a lot of time next to Kirill Marchenko, who leads Columbus in both goals (eight) and assists (14). That's helped Fantilli total six goals and seven assists through 19 games.

Winnipeg has been leaking goals, permitting at least three goals in four straight games. The Jackets should be able to create chances, and Fantilli's -118 odds to record a point are pretty enticing.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NHL bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.