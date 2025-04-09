3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Wednesday 4/9/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Calgary Flames vs. Anaheim Ducks

When the Calgary Flames acquired MacKenzie Weegar, they knew the kind of elite defenseman they were getting. Still, Weegar has exceeded expectations and will inevitably be a factor in tonight’s battle versus the Anaheim Ducks.

Undoubtedly, Weegar is one of the Flames’ top analytics players on the roster. The rearguard leads the team in scoring chances while falling just off the pace in high-danger opportunities. That offensive production looks even better when we factor in his 49.5% start rate in the attacking end.

Not surprisingly, the Flames milk that cow as frequently as they can. Weegar has played at least 22 minutes, 58 seconds in five straight contests, averaging 25:30 across that sample. Further, he has multiple shots in all but one of those contests while totaling three points.

Weegar makes the best reads on his first pass, which has been a driving factor in the Flames' scoring. He’s a solid bet to find the scoresheet again on Wednesday.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Too often, Nikita Kucherov is forgotten as the top-scoring threat he is. The Tampa Bay Lightning forward led the league in scoring last season, putting up a monstrous 144 points. While he’s fallen short of that pace in 2024-25, Kuch can put up a crooked number versus the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight.

Toronto enters tonight’s Atlantic Division battle on the second night of a back-to-back. That’s a troubling scheduling spot for a Leafs side that has outplayed only three of their last eight opponents.

Kucherov continues to drive Lightning scoring. The Russian has 115 points on the season and multi-point efforts in five of his last seven. Predictably, that correlates with an elite analytics profile. Kucherov averages 13.6 scoring and 5.6 high-danger chances per game. Additionally, he has recorded at least two shots in every game since March 11.

He doesn’t command the biggest audience, but Kucherov is undoubtedly the most frequently overlooked scorer in the NHL. He’s capable of capturing everyone’s attention on Wednesday night and is a top bet to record two or more points.

St. Louis Blues vs. Edmonton Oilers

Without their top two scorers in the lineup, the Edmonton Oilers have been looking for production from the rest of their forward corps. One player who has stepped up of late is Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and he’ll be counted on again tonight versus the St. Louis Blues.

Over the last couple of weeks, RNH has done everything he can to drive scoring. The Oilers' forward is coming off a seven-shot performance last time out and has totaled 32 shots over his previous 10 games.

Nugent-Hopkins's underlying metrics also point toward continued production. Despite starting just 49.5% of his shifts in the attacking zone, RNH has positive relative metrics in Corsi, scoring, and high-danger chance ratings.

Nugent-Hopkins' increased role is expected to continue as Edmonton is forced to look for scoring from its secondary contributors. He’s due for an increase in output, but we can’t overlook the value of Nugent-Hopkins recording three or more shots.

