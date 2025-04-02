3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Wednesday 4/2/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks

The Seattle Kraken have seen a recent surge in offensive production, amplifying their chances versus the Vancouver Canucks. They can expect Jordan Eberle to be a driving force in their offensive plans.

Eberle remains a premier offensive threat. The veteran winger averages 8.3 scoring and 3.5 high-danger chances per game, which has helped him score 22 points in 35 games. Recognizing Eberle's offensive prowess, Seattle starts him in the attacking zone 58.2% of the time and also features him on the powerplay.

With one goal over his last five games, Eberle has been relatively quiet. Nevertheless, he’s maintained solid production, attempting two shots in each of his previous three outings. Moreover, he’s directed shots on target in seven straight.

Considering Eberle's top-end profile and persistent attack in the offensive zone, it’s just a matter of time before he breaks through. At the current offering, there’s value in betting that it happens tonight.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks

There is a massive difference in weight class in tonight’s clash between the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks. Nathan MacKinnon does not need that advantage, but bettors can use it to their advantage.

MacKinnon is one of the best players in the league and a frontrunner for the Hart Trophy. Predictably, he has the analytics profile to match. The Avs' center has a 63.0% expected goals-for rating and averages a whopping 16.0 scoring and 6.0 high-danger chances per game.

Despite that unrelenting attack, MacKinnon has been relatively quiet lately. The reigning MVP has three points over his last three games, albeit with nine shots and playing north of 20 minutes in each one of those contests.

MacKinnon can’t be held down forever, and the Blackhawks don’t possess the personnel or structure to limit his offensive exploits. As a result, there’s an edge in backing MacKinnon to record two or more points on Wednesday night.

Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in an ideal spot on Wednesday night. The surging Leafs welcome a tired Florida Panthers squad to The Six for a clash of top Atlantic Division contenders. Expect Auston Matthews to bite off a big piece of the action in this crucial test.

Matthews is having a bit of a down year, but he’s upped the ante over the past few weeks. The former Hart Trophy winner has multiple points in three of his last five, which reflects his increased production. In particular, he dialed up the intensity over the previous few games.

The Leafs center has always been a shoot-first player, but he’s hitting a new stratosphere lately. Matthews has 13 shots over his past three, recording four or more in two of those contests. Most notably, he had an eight-shot outing two games ago, following that up with just one shot on net last time out.

Wednesday’s tilt versus the Panthers is an ideal bounce-back spot for Matthews. He has an elite analytics profile and a burgeoning workload, which point toward ongoing success. There’s value in several of his props, not the least of which is the over on his shots prop.

