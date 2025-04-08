3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Tuesday 4/8/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche

Two Western Conference powerhouses will face off on Tuesday night, looking to improve their standings in their respective divisions. The Colorado Avalanche will host the Vegas Golden Knights in what should be a playoff atmosphere.

Winners of eight of their last 10, the Golden Knights are riding high. As usual, the Knights are getting production out of every part of their lineup, attempting 21 high-danger chances over their last two outings. William Karlsson remains one of their premier depth pieces and is poised to build off a string of strong outings.

While his scoring tally has taken a hit this season, Karlsson is on the rise with his latest efforts. Over his last five games, he has 11 shots on target but has yet to find the back of the net. As a result, Karlsson’s shooting percentage has dipped to 6.5%, nearly half of his career average (12.5%) and almost a third of last season’s mark (17.5%).

Inevitably, Karlsson’s output will catch up to his production, and we’re betting that starts tonight. With Karlsson at +390 to score, there’s an edge in backing him in the anytime goal scorer market.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Dallas Stars

It has been a tumultuous stretch for the Vancouver Canucks. With just one win over their last five games, the 'Nucks are on the verge of falling completely out of the Western Conference playoff picture. We expect a complete effort from them in tonight’s clash versus the Dallas Stars.

One player the Canucks can rely on to lead them out of their rut is Conor Garland. The former fifth-round pick is among Vancouver’s analytics leaders and should see an increase in output over the season's final games.

Garland leads the Canucks’ forwards in most production categories. He gets 61.0% of his starts in the attacking end, which has resulted in an average of 9.7 scoring and 3.9 high-danger opportunities per game. Moreover, he’s reached these new offensive heights without compromising his play in the defensive zone. On a relative basis, Garland is skating around with impressive 60.0% and 59.0% ratings in scoring and high-danger chances, respectively.

With just two points over his last five games, Garland has fallen more than six goals below his expected on-ice tally. That makes him a natural candidate for positive regression and a value bet to eclipse his 0.5 points total versus the Stars.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Wrapping up the backend of a home-and-home series, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks get down at the PPG Paints Arena tonight. Chicago was victorious on Sunday, but the Penguins were once again the more dominant team.

Pittsburgh has now outplayed its opponents in four straight. While their outcomes are sub-optimal, the Pens continue to get the most out of their top line. In that regard, we’re betting on another elite performance from Sidney Crosby.

Sid the Kid has been on a late-season tear. The future Hall of Famer has points in 12 of his last 13 thanks to increased production in the offensive zone, a standard he’s elevated to new heights more recently. Crosby has 19 shots on target over his past six, recording five or more in two of those contests.

Analytically, Crosby still has room for growth. He’s a threat every time he’s on the ice, and the Pens will continue to give him the lion’s share of starts in the opposing end. On that basis, we see an edge in backing him to surpass 2.5 shots versus the 'Hawks.

