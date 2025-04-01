3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Tuesday 4/1/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Calgary Flames vs. Utah Hockey Club

The Calgary Flames are in a tough spot on Tuesday night. Fresh off a shootout win against the Colorado Avalanche, the Flames are taking on the Utah Hockey Club for the second night of a back-to-back.

Despite the tough scheduling spot, the Flames have recently put forth some assertive on-ice performances. Calgary has outplayed its opponents in five of its past seven while getting maximum production out of its top players. Included in that is Jonathan Huberdeau, who is primed for a strong showing in Utah.

Huberdeau has been held pointless in two straight but remains one of the Flames’ top offensive threats. He’s played north of 43 total minutes across the last two outings and has an elite analytics profile. The former first-round pick starts 67.2% of his shifts in the attacking zone, contributing to 10.2 scoring and 4.0 high-danger chances per game.

Opponents can’t hold Huberdeau down forever, and the Hockey Club has struggled recently, putting forth some disastrous efforts. That leaves an edge in backing the Flames forward to record two or more points on Tuesday night.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators

There should be no shortage of offense when the Ottawa Senators host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Both teams have flexed their offensive muscles recently but have limited scoring for their efforts. Consequently, this could be a breakout game for several top playmakers.

Dylan Cozens is one player we’ve circled for a breakout game. The Sens' trade deadline acquisition has been relatively quiet over the past few outings, recording just one assist since March 25. Still, across that three-game sample, Cozens has put up 10 shots while maintaining his usual production and usage.

The Canadian has positive relative metrics across the board, highlighted by his 61.0% high-danger chance rating with the Senators. Moreover, he starts 58.7% of his shifts in the offensive zone, while featuring on the team’s top power-play unit.

It’s not reflected in their goal total, but the Sens have been one of the top-producing teams over the past couple of weeks. Those unrelenting efforts can finally pay off, with Cozens capitalizing against his former squad.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders

The New York Islanders are one of six teams vying for the final two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference, and the Islanders' recent efforts reflect their desperate nature. The Islanders need their best players to step up, including improved production from Tony DeAngelo.

The Isles' defenseman remains one of their top producers on the backend. While he’s appeared in only 26 games, DeAngelo has a 54.4% scoring chance rating, complemented by his 52.6% mark in high-danger opportunities. Still, DeAngelo’s actual contributions fall short of their expected mark.

DeAngelo has produced a sub-optimal 0.981 on-ice PDO in limited action this season. Further, he’s three goals shy of his expected total. Both metrics are solid indicators that he’s due for an increase in output over the latter stages of the campaign.

DeAngelo was held pointless his last time out, ending a five-game point streak. We like his chances of getting back on the scoresheet, making him a nice option to go over 0.5 points versus the Tampa Bay Lightning.

